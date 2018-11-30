Priyanka Chopra’s Chose Ralph Lauren to Design Her Wedding Dress & the Reason Is So Romantic

As everyone and their moms know, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are getting married this week, and though Chopra’s royal best friend, Meghan Markle, isn’t attending (let’s take a moment of silence), there’s still a lot to be excited about for the last big celebrity wedding of 2018—namely, what Chopra will be wearing down the aisle.

In an interview with Vogue, Chopra revealed that her wedding dress was designed by Ralph Lauren. The decision to choose the American fashion house was a special one for Chopra. Not only will her wedding dress be the fourth wedding dress designed by the fashion house ever (and the first for a celebrity), but the label also holds a special place in Chopra’s heart as one of the first times she saw something romantic with Jonas.

As some might know, both Chopra and Jonas wore Ralph Lauren to the 2017 Met Gala. As the designer’s guests, they were photographed together side by side, and though nothing romantic was there yet, Chopra did invite Jonas to her apartment that evening. They also went for a drink before the Met Gala. So, yeah, safe to say Ralph Lauren means something special to the couple.

But that wasn’t the first time that Chopra and Jonas met face to face. The couple first met months before at the Vanity Fair Oscars party, where Jonas got down on one and told Chopra, “Where have you been all my life?” in front of a crowd of people. They’d also been texting for months before that.

Chopra’s wedding dress will be the fourth designed by Ralph Lauren. The designer has only designed three custom-made wedding gowns in his life. The first was for his daughter, the second was for his daughter-in-law and the third was for his niece.

It’s unclear when Chopra will wear her Ralph Lauren wedding dress, but many assume it will be for her second wedding ceremony in New York. According to Us Weekly, the couple will have two wedding ceremonies: a traditional Indian one in India and a more Western one in the states. As Chopra and Jonas are in India right now, it’s safe to assume that the Indian ceremony will be first, so it might be a while before we see her Ralph Lauren dress the aisle.

Still, that means some good news: We’ll see Chopra’s Indian wedding dress soon. And though we don’t know who designed it (Chopra has favored Indian designers like Sabyasachi and Khosla Jani in the past), we’re sure it will knock our socks off. Two Jonas-Chopra weddings? We’re in.