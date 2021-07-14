Priyanka Chopra Is Accused of Shading Will & Kate Because of Her Friendship With Meghan

Team Meg. Fans think Priyanka Chopra shaded Prince William and Kate Middleton at Wimbledon because of her friendship with Meghan Markle.

Priyanka and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge all sat in the Royal Box at the Wimbledon women’s singles final on Saturday, July 10. Priyanka was there first, with William and Kate arriving later. When the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took their seats, most of the crowd cheered and applauded as the royals made their way to their chairs. One audience member who didn’t clap, however, was Priyanka, who is best friends with Meghan, a.k.a. Will and Kate’s sister-in-law whom they’ve been in a public feud with for the past two years.

In a video of the moment (which can be watched here), Priyanka is seen fixing her scarf as the rest of the audience is concentrated on William and Kate, who sit down two rows in front of her. Many considered the Quantico star’s reaction to be a snub at the Cambridges considering her friendship with Meghan. “she literally said, ‘who?, anyway lemme fix my dress first,'” tweeted user @selg_simp. “it’s Priyanka Chopra not applauding to the Prince’s arrival for me.” User @takeyourzoloft tweeted, “Priyanka Chopra (Meghan Markles BFF) not clapping for Kate and Will has sent me to the fucking moon.”

Priyanka and Meghan met in 2016 at an ELLE Women in Television event. Priyanka was starring in ABC’s Quantico at the time, while Meghan was a cast member on USA’s Suits. Priyanka went on to attend Meghan’s wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018. Though there were rumors in 2019 that Meghan and Priyanka were no longer friends, a source for Page Six denied the claims at the time. “There are no issues between the two women,” the insider said. “They are friends, and anything you’re being told otherwise is inaccurate and untrue.”

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, Meghan denied that she made Kate cry after an argument over Princess Charlotte’s flower girl dress at her wedding in 2018. She claimed that the opposite happened and Kate was the one who made her cry. “The reverse happened,” Meghan said at the time. The Duchess of Sussex went on to note that Kate has since apologized to her and “owned” the situation.

“And I don’t say that to be disparaging to anyone, because it was a really hard week of the wedding, and she was upset about something. But she owned it, and she apologized and she brought me flowers and a note apologizing,” Meghan said. “I actually think it’s — I don’t think it’s fair to her to get into the details of that because she apologized. And I’ve forgiven her.”

Despite the apology, Meghan told Oprah that she found it “shocking” when reports she made Kate cry hit the press several months after her wedding. “I would have never wanted that to come out about her ever, even though it happened,” she said. She continued, “I’m not sharing that piece about Kate in any way to be despairing about her,. I would hope that she would have wanted that corrected. Maybe that, in the same way, they wouldn’t let anyone negate it, they wouldn’t let her. She’s a good person. If you love me, you don’t have to hate her.”

During the interview, Harry also claimed that William and their father, Prince Charles, were too “trapped” by the royals to understand how the “system” had hurt him and Meghan. “I am part of the system with them, I always have been, but I guess — and I’m very aware of this — my brother can’t leave that system, but I have,” Harry said. “My father and my brother are trapped. They don’t get to leave, and I have huge compassion for that.”

After the interview, a source told Us Weekly that William and Kate were “appalled” by Harry’s claims. “It’s just beyond the pale for William and Kate, especially in light of the dreadful timing with [Prince] Philip in the hospital. They are utterly aghast,” the insider said.

