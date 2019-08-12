Priyanka Chopra Was Called A ‘Hypocrite’ During An Interview & It Was Uncomfortable

The Quantico alum dealt with a disgruntled former fan who was less than pleased with the actress in the best way possible. During her Beautycon Interview, Priyanka Chopra reacted to a “hypocrite” comment because of a tweet she shared about the India-Pakistan conflict back in February of 2018. Chopra calmly and appropriately defended herself, asking that she not be yelled at. Back in 2018, Chopra’s tweet did ignite some controversy. The actress wrote, “Jai Hind #IndianArmedForces .” “Jai Hind” means “Victory to India.”

A woman directly confronted Chopra about it during her Beautycon interview saying, “It was kind of hard hearing you talk about humanity because as your neighbor, a Pakistani, I know you’re a bit of a hypocrite. You are a UNICEF ambassador for peace and you’re encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan, there’s no winner in this. As a Pakistani, millions of people like me have supported you in your business…”

Chopra kept her cool, and with a very calm, measured demeanor, allowed the woman to finish before stating her answer. “I hear you, whenever you’re done venting. Done? Done? Okay, cool. I have many many friends from Pakistan, and I am from India. War is not something that I’m really fond of, but I am patriotic, so…I’m sorry if I’ve hurt sentiments, to people who do love me, and have loved me. But I think all of us have a sort of middle ground that we all have to walk, just like you probably do as well.”

She then added, “‘The way you came at me right now, girl, don’t yell, we’re all here for love. Don’t yell. Don’t embarrass yourself. But we all walk that middle ground, but thank you for your enthusiasm and your question, and your voice.”

You can see the original tweet and Chopra’s interaction with the woman below:

Naturally, this interaction has ignited some debate on Twitter. But Chopra has yet to comment or respond further to the particular topic/encounter.