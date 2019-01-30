Priyanka Chopra Just Shut Down Pregnancy Rumors in the Most Epic Way Possible

How do you squelch pregnancy rumors? Priyanka Chopra has the answer! On January 30, Chopra sat down with Ellen DeGeneres for her first on-air interview since her wedding to Nick Jonas in December. And after rumors circled that Chopra might be expecting (hence a potentially rushed wedding), Priyanka Chopra responded to the pregnancy rumors with one swift movement: tossing back a shot of tequila! The 36-year-old-actress started off the interview by saying “cheers,” as she and DeGeneres swallowed some burning alcohol live on TV! It was apparently an arrangement the two agreed upon the last time Chopra was on the show.

“You asked for this,” DeGeneres said. “It’s not me! You said you wanted a shot of tequila every time you’re here.” (We’re guessing Chopra regrets that statement.) But in that one gulp she proved that A) She’s a badass (but we already knew that) and B) She is definitely not pregnant. DeGeneres went on to ask Chopra about her new hubby and even teased the Indian actress about her lavish wedding with multiple ceremonies. We were living for those.

Chopra laughed and explained, “Usually Indian weddings are 1,000 people! But we only had 200, which was mostly family because both of us have giant families. I think we just wanted to keep it super intimate, just family. My mother was so upset with me. She was like, ‘I have to have another party for the 150,000 people I know! How can I not invite my jeweler?! How can I not invite my hairdressers!?’ So it was a whole conversation.”

Jonas has already said he would love to have kids. Because as we all know, first comes love, then comes marriage, and then comes fans speculating that the girl might already be pregnant. “I definitely want to be a father someday,” he said in an interview with Spotify’s The Rewind with Guy Raz. “I think that’s a real dream, and I think I have had to grow up pretty quick. With that, you could look at it two ways, you could say that was unfair, or you could say it has given me some real perspective at an early age.”

Clearly, both Chopra and Jonas are big family people, so we’re not surprised that starting a family is on their minds.

Chopra spoke to E! News at a charity event on October 17, 2018 and was asked about her her friend Meghan Markle’s pregnancy announcement. “I just have a few of my friends who are having babies right now and I’m like, ‘God, I need to catch up!” she said. So perhaps a little Baby Jonas-Chopra will arrive shortly after Baby Sussex.