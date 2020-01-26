Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Were Hot, Hot, Hot on the Grammys Red Carpet

Scroll To See More Images

Someone get us a cold towel because Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Grammys 2020 photos are hot, hot, hot. The Quantico alum, 37, and the Jonas Brothers member, 27, walked the red carpet at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26, where they came dressed to the nines.

The couple previewed their outfits on Instagram before the Grammys with a photo of them on top of a set of stairs. Chopra wore a white Ralph & Russo gown with billowy sleeves, fringe and a deep V, while her husband wore a Grammys-gold suit with a T-shirt rather than a button-down underneath. “This guy. #Grammys2020,” Chopra captioned the shot.

Chopra and Jonas married in two weddings in New Delhi, India, in December 2018. The two first wed in a western-style wedding, where Chopra wore a Ralph Lauren gown and a veil with a special tribute to her husband and parents. The two later had a lavish Hindu wedding where both the bride and groom dressed in traditional garb. The Chopra-Jonases celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary in December with emotional Instagram posts. “My promise. Then..today.. forever. You bring me joy, grace, balance, excitement, passion.. all in the same moment…thank you for finding me, Priyanka captioned a photo of the two holding hands. “Happy First wedding anniversary Husband.. @nickjonas ❤️💋 And Thank you to everyone for the love and good wishes. We feel blessed.”

The 2020 Grammys are also an exciting time for Nick. The “Jealous” singer and his brothers, Joe and Kevin, are nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their song “Sucker.” The award is the JoBros’ second nomination after they were up for Best New Artist in 2009 against acts like Adele, Jazmine Sullivan, Duffy and Lady Antebellum. As you may have guessed, the former Disney Channel stars lost to Adele.

The “Sucker” singers are also set to perform at the 2020 Grammys. In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this month, Nick teased that the performance will include a surprise, which could be a cameo from their wives. (Priyanka, as well as Kevin’s wife, Danielle Jonas, and Joe’s wife, Sophie Turner, made surprise appearances in their music videos for “Sucker” and “What a Man Gotta Do.”)

“We have a very special performance lined up. We don’t want to give anything away, but we’re playing the new song that just came out and then we’re doing something else which I don’t think anyone’s going to expect,” Nick said. “A tease.”

Until then though, let’s ogle at photos of Priyanka and Nick.