Did Priyanka Chopra Wear a Lipstick Named After Nick Jonas’s Ex, Miley Cyrus, at Her Wedding?

For those of us who were raised in the 2000s, Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas were teen royalty. They were the king and queen of Disney Channel, the millennial version of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie and the example of love for many preteen hopeless romantics. Even to this day, some Niley shippers are still holding out hope, despite Cyrus’s diss-of-a-decade song “7 Things” in 2008. So when Jonas married Priyanka Chopra over the weekend, fans were hoping for a surprise Cyrus appearance as a friend. And though she wasn’t there in person, Cyrus did make it to the wedding—as the name of one of Chopra’s makeup products.

As Page Six first reported, Chopra might’ve worn Marc Jacobs’s Le Marc Lip Crème in the shade, Oh Miley, on her wedding day. The detail was first shared by Chopra’s makeup artist, Yumi Mori, who took to her Instagram to reveal the exact products she used for the actress’s wedding-day look. Among the products was Oh Miley, a lipstick shade named after the “Wrecking Ball” singer. The detail was also reported by People and Refinery29, as well as confirmed on Marc Jacobs’s Instagram.

Given Jonas and Cyrus’s dating history (the two dated for a short time in 2006), fans were beyond amused at the coincidence of the “Jealous” singer’s now-wife wearing a lipstick named after his ex. “I AM SCREAMING PRIYANKA LIPSTICK WAS MARC JACOBS’s OH MILEY NILEY IS EVERYWHERE,” one fan wrote.

However, details of Chopra’s lip look didn’t remain live for long. Soon after fans discovered the coincidence, Mori edited her Instagram caption. It now states that she used Le Marc Lip Crème’s in Boy Gorgeous—not Oh Miley. People and Refinery also edited their stories. Similarly, Marc Jacobs took down its Instagram about Chopra wearing Oh Miley.

Who knows what actually happened with the lip shade. Perhaps Mori got it wrong from the beginning and it actually was Boy Gorgeous. What we do know is that Chopra and Jonas are happily married and that Cyrus may or may not be married to her longtime beau, Liam Hemsworth.

Still, that isn’t stopping Niley shippers from mourning their loss.