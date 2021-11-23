Priyanka Just Subtly Responded to Rumors She & Nick Broke Up 3 Years After Their $800K Wedding

After she removed his last name from her Instagram bio, fans have wondered: Did Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas get a divorce? Well, she just had a subtle but clear response.

Priyanka and Nick married on December 1, 2018, in a three-day wedding in India that cost an estimated $800,00, according to E! News. In an interview with the Sunday Times in 2019, Priyanka defended her choice to share her wedding on her Instagram. “If I wasn’t a famous person and I’d just got married, don’t you think my Insta would have photos of me and my husband?” she said at the time. “Just because I’m famous, don’t I have the ability to be proud of being a newlywed without people saying that I’m using my marriage? I gave up my right to privacy when I became a public person, it’s the deal you make with the devil. But trust me, there are lots of things I still keep personal.”

Priyanka also explained her decision to have multiple weddings at the Women in the World Summit in 2019. “I knew that both of us wanted one wedding in each of our religions, so that was two days anyway. But it all happened so fast. We decided to prep this wedding in October, and we got married first of December,” she said at the time. “We saw videos, and then the bill. And we were like, ‘Oh, cool, cool, cool. Maybe we should have prepared this a little bit more.’ So that’s why it was that glorious. We weren’t prepared.”

So did Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas get divorced? Read on for her response to the rumors and why fans think they may have broken up.

Are Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas divorcing?

So…are Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas divorcing? The answer is no. Priyanka shut down rumors that she and Nick had split in an Instagram comment on November 22, 2021, on a video of her husband working out. The black-and-white video—which Nick captioned, “Monday motivation. Let’s get it. 💪🏼”—showed him doing bicep curls in a black tank top, shorts and compression leggings. “Damn! I just died in your arms… 😍 🥵 ❤️,” Priyanka commented on the video.

The response came after rumors that Priyanka and Nick had broken up after she removed “Jonas” from her name in her Instagram bio, which reads now as just “Priyanka.” “Priyanka removed jonas from her name on ig. are you guys thinking what im thinking? Face with raised eyebrow,” wrote Twitter user @dumbbrowniee. Twitter user @k__d13, wrote, “BYE PRIYANKA CHOPRA REMOVED JONAS FROM HER INSTAGRAM BIO.”

“Okay, so not my kind of tweet, but @priyankachopra removed Jonas from her name!? Is the fairytale coming to an end? I am no fan-girl of celeb couples but kinda liked em together…” wrote Twitter user @SengarSarthak.

While some fans thought that Priyanka’s Instagram bio change was a clue that she and Nick were divorcing, others argued that Priyanka—who also removed her last name, “Chopra,” from her Instagram bio—was simply re-branding herself as a mononymous celebrity.”Some of u are literal Clown face &it ain’t cute or respectful to Priyanka. Also, she got rid of CHOPRA and JONAS, &it’s not a big deal. She’s just trying out the single name game, which at this point in her career, she’s famous enough to do. &She legit posted her hubs on her story today,” wrote Twitter user @Pri4Lyfe.

In an interview with People in 2020, Priyanka talked about how she didn’t think of marriage until her 30s. “For a really long time, I was like, I don’t know. Being married was such an alien thought. But [now] I am so comfortable in it,” she said. “I loved the idea of being married, I was fascinated with the idea of being a bride when I was a child without realizing what it really meant. But when I got in my 20s, I said I have got things to do, I didn’t know what it would have meant. When you find the right person, everything is so comfortable and not everything is the effort I thought it would be.”

During an interview to promote her movie, The Sky Is Pink, in 2019, Priyanka would make her face a wall when they get into arguments. “My accent changes so often, it’s hard for me to keep up with it,” Chopra said. “So apparently—and this is an observation my husband has made—when I get angry, my accent becomes so Indian that he can’t understand.” She continued, “Whenever we start arguing, he physically changes my direction and he says that talk to the wall and when you’re willing to have a conversation then I’ll move you back.”

Unfinished by Priyanka Chopra is available on Amazon.

For more about Priyanka Chopra, read her 2021 memoir, Unfinished. The New York Times bestseller follows Priyanka’s life, from her childhood in India, to her formative teenage years in America, to her return to India, where she won Miss World 2000 and launched a successful Bollywood career. The book also dives into Priyanka’s relationship with her husband, Nick Jonas, and the challenges she’s faced as an actress “rooted in two different worlds.” “I have always felt that life is a solitary journey, that we are each on a train, riding through our hours, our days, our years. We get on alone, we leave alone, and the decisions we make as we travel on the train are our responsibility alone,” Priyanka writes in Unfinished.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.