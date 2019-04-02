Priyanka Chopra Waved Her Bra at a Jonas Brothers Concert & the Video Is a Mood

Is this the new way to tell someone you’re proud of them? During her hubby’s concert, Priyanka Chopra waved a bra at Nick Jonas while he performed with his brothers. Obviously, someone caught it all on tape! Chopra basically embodied how we all felt the first time we went to a Jonas Brothers concert. She’s clearly just as excited as we are that the boys are back together.

On Sunday, March 31, Chopra attended her first-ever Jonas Brothers concert and was understandably driven wild. The actress shared an album of photos on Instagram from the night, but it’s the fan accounts that captured the best moment. A fan account dedicated to Chopra and Jonas’s “global domination” shared a video of the moment that Chopra decided to swing a lace bra around her head at the concert. Don’t worry—it wasn’t hers—but note to self: always bring a spare bra to a concert. You never know when you’re going to want to pull a Priyanka. The video is honestly epic, and it has us thanking our lucky stars that Chopra and Jonas got together. Only good things have come out of this union so far, and we expect it to stay that way.

If you watch the video closely, you can see the exact moment she spots the bra, hesitates and then decides that yes, this is a good choice.

She was then sure to swing it around for good measure.

In the end, decided to leave with it. Because…souvenir! Congrats to Nick for finding Priyanka and to Priyanka for scoring the coolest new fam.

(Also side note: Poor Frankie. Left out of the Jonas Brothers TWICE. But hey—at least he was invited to the shows!)