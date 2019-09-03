So… Priyanka Chopra Doesn’t Actually Know How Old Nick Jonas Is

Well…this is awkward. Priyanka Chopra got Nick Jonas’ age wrong and we seriously cannot stop laughing. The actress and singer have been married for nearly a year at this point, and though Priyanka has always been vocal about their 10-year-age gap–and the Jonas Brother having an old soul, this has taken things to the next level.

Recently, The Sky Is Pink actress hopped on Instagram to congratulate her hubby on his latest venture –his new tequila brand Villa One. She gushed, “So proud. When you own your own tequila at 27!” Just in case you didn’t know– Nick’s birthday is fully September 16, 1992, but since he’s turning 27 is a matter of days–perhaps Priyanka was simply rounding up.

However, the internet is clearly not about to live this one down. Thirsty know-it-alls were sliding into the comments immediately saying,

“26* for 14 more days.”

“Uh isn’t he still 26…. just saying.”

“He’s actually 26 not 27.”

“Gf, he’s 26.”

“When you don’t know how old your own husband is… he’s a tequila owner at 26 actually… guess his age really doesn’t matter.”

“Isn’t he 26”

TBH it’s really not that serious and Priyanka’s post is going to be accurate soon anyway, It could also be true that Villa One doesn’t officially launch until after Nick’s birthday so the Quantico alum was just thinking ahead.

Whatever the case may be–even Nick couldn’t be bothered to correct his wife. He said, “My beautiful forever date.”

Anyway, we don’t think Nick’s “actual age” is really on the top of Priyanka’s “too know” list. She and Nick seem to be living their very best lives and Priyanka couldn’t be bothered to edit her caption.

Icon.