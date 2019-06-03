Priyanka Chopra Just Clapped Back At Racists Who Keep Trolling Meghan Markle

Royal decorum may limit the Duchess of Sussex’s response to her unfair treatment by the British press, but her friends aren’t holding back. In an interview with The Sunday Times published on Sunday, close friend Priyanka Chopra defended Meghan Markle against racists— and explained what she believes is the root of Meghan’s “really unfortunate” portrayal by the media. So, contrary to the gossip mill, the women don’t seem to be on the outs. In fact, the only feud we see is the one Chopra is waging against her friend’s critics.

“Of course it has to do with racism, it’s an obvious reason,” the Quantico star pointed out, before gushing about how resilient Meghan is. “But the beauty of Meg is that she’s been herself through all of this. A lot of people got to know her after everything [once she and Prince Harry went public as a couple], but I knew her before and she’s the same chick.” According to Chopra, Meghan has always been someone who wanted to create change for the greater good. “Now that she’s got a real platform, she talks about the same things she always did. We spent hours speaking about the difference that influence and dialogue can make to the world before this whole thing happened, so what you see now is authentically her. She’s always been the girl wanting to move the needle.”

While most of us can’t imagine having to live under such intense (and near-constant) scrutiny, Chopra says that Meghan is uniquely adept at handling the pressure. “If there’s anyone who can handle it, it’s her,” Chopra insisted, adding, “Meghan is such a progressive, modern girl. She’s what the world is today — a self-made woman who looks like each one of us.” Well, almost like each one of us. “I mean, she’s stunning,” Chopra stated the obvious, laughing, “but she is so completely herself.”

Unfortunately, being in Meghan’s orbit means that Chopra has also been the victim of false narratives. Just this week, numerous outlets reported that Chopra had flown to London to meet Meghan and Harry’s newborn son, Archie, and lavish the infant with extravagant gifts. However, Chopra took to Twitter on Friday to clarify that no such visit had transpired.

Then there’s the persistent headline that Chopra and Meghan have been on the outs because the Duchess didn’t attend Chopra’s December wedding to Nick Jonas. But, Chopra seems to handle such noise in stride, just like her royal bestie manages to do. In March, when a fan asked about the fight on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Chopra exclaimed, “Oh my god. No, it’s not true.”

