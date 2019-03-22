Priyanka Chopra Just Responded to Those Meghan Markle Feud Rumors

Rumors surrounding the status of Priyanka Chopra and the Duchess of Sussex’s relationship have been swirling since Chopra’s wedding to Nick Jonas in December 2018. Meghan Markle didn’t attend. But allow Chopra to set the record straight: There is no feud between Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle. Responding to these rumors was beneath Chopra, but when asked point-blank, she did address them on Watch What Happens Live.

On March 21st, the Isn’t It Romantic actress sat down with host Andy Cohen to answer some questions from callers. One man called in (Michael from Philly) and asked, “Are the rumors true that you are upset that Meghan Markle didn’t come to your wedding to Nick Jonas?” The camera was on a close-up of Chopra as she digested the question and then quickly scoffed as Michael from Philly finished his sentence. The actress didn’t necessarily seem annoyed, but she also didn’t respond right away. She was processing the question, clearly trying to figure out the best way to respond. Cohen then jumped in, expanding on the rumors.

“They said you didn’t go to her baby shower because you were pissed at her,” Cohen said.

Chopra then responded with a simple, “Oh my god. No—it’s not true.” And then said nothing more. She quickly made it clear that was the end of her statement, so Cohen knew to move on. The audience and Chopra shared a little laugh at the awkwardness and succinct end to the topic of conversation. Overall, it was a cute moment, and we’re super happy to hear there’s no bad blood between the friends!

Chopra and Markle have been besties for some time. In fact, just a year ago, Chopra was raving about what a wonderful person Markle is. “She’s an icon, truly, that girls can look up to, that women can look up to,” the actress told Harper’s Bazaar Arabia. “She’s normal, she’s sweet, she’s nice.”

Here’s a shot from Chopra’s Instagram on her “girls day out” with Markle back in May 2016.

In September 2016, the two women also saw a production of Broadway’s Hamilton together.

So feuding rumors? PUH-LEASE.

We’re pretty sure Markle would have the same response as Chopra. These ladies are still friends but are just busy living their lives. Markle is expecting her first royal baby within the next month! And Chopra is busy with here new hubby, Nick Jonas.