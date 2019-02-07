Priyanka Chopra’s Floral Suit Is a Total Optical Illusion

Does anyone remember those raves in, like, 2010, where a DJ would spin some electronic music and everyone would throw paint at each other? Even if you never attended one (I never said I did, either!), it’s easy to imagine that you’d walk out of the venue covered in paint—which is the exact look the newest member of the Jonas family just rocked. Priyanka Chopra wore a floral suit on Wednesday that actually looks like she’s just covered in paint splatters.

The actress stepped out in New York sporting a three-piece paint-splattered floral suit that really reminded us all that spring will eventually arrive. The white suit was covered in tiny red and purple flowers, along with multi-colored details that, from afar, just look like tiny paint splatters. It’s hard to tell whether or not the pattern on the outfit has any sort of intentional structure, leaving me to assume Priyanka Chopra bought a white suit and decided to paint all over it. I mean, we all have our hobbies.

The newly married Chopra accessorized the spring-inspired look with with bright red heels and the cutest pink Chanel purse. My favorite part of this whole ensemble, actually, might be the purse. It’s the perfect shade of pink and the perfect size for carrying essentials. (I’ll just pretend I don’t actually keep a million different “essentials” in my bag.)

Honestly, Priyanka Chopra must be feeling on top of the world. Not only can she rock a floral/paint-splattered hybrid suit, but Wednesday also marked the day her Madame Tussauds wax figure was revealed. (Check out her Instagram, because I couldn’t tell which was the real person and which was the wax statue for a good three minutes.) Plus, she’s married to a Jonas brother (Are we done crying about this yet? No? OK.), so how bad could life really get?