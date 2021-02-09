Priyanka Chopra Reveals a Director Asked Her to Get a Boob Job to ‘Fix’ Her Proportions

Unsolicited advice. Priyanka Chopra was told to get a boob job by a director early in her career in order to “fix” her proportions, the Quantico actress revealed in her new memoir, Unfinished. In it, Chopra also reflects on the multiple surgeries she has undergone during her two decades in the spotlight—but did those include breast augmentation?

On Monday, February 8, The Independent ran a passage from Unfinished where Chopra, 38, reveals what really happened when a filmmaker recommended she get plastic surgery. The first director Chopra met with after winning Miss World in 2000 asked her to “stand up and twirl for him,” she wrote in her memoir. “I did. He stared at me long and hard, assessing me, and then suggested that I get a boob job, fix my jaw, and add a little more cushioning to my butt.”

“If I wanted to be an actress, he said, I’d need to have my proportions ‘fixed,’ and he knew a great doctor in L.A. he could send me to,” she continued. “My then manager voiced his agreement with the assessment.” It was so early in Chopra’s career that she admits she wasn’t sure what to do and was afraid to speak up for herself, but now she isn’t afraid to walk away from situations like these. As for that manager? She left him soon after.

Less than a year after Chopra’s Miss World win, the actress also had to undergo surgery to remove a polyp from her nasal cavity. According to Entertainment Tonight, however, the surgeon accidentally shaved the bridge of her nose, causing it to collapse. In her memoir, the We Can Be Heroes actress also opened up about how “horrified” she was by the doctor’s mistake—and how difficult it was to recover after the Indian press and Bollywood dubbed her “Plastic Chopra.”

“I felt devastated and hopeless,” she writes. “Every time I looked in the mirror, a stranger looked back at me, and I didn’t think my sense of self or my self-esteem would ever recover from the blow.”

Chopra adds: “I was dared to give an explanation for the obviously different nose, but I chose a course then that I’ve followed in all the years since. I decided that there was a line I was going to draw in my life. I am an entertainer. That’s what I’ve signed on to do, and that’s what I love doing. I will say my lines, dance my dance, hit my mark. I’ll do my best to make you laugh, and I’ll do my best to make you cry, but just because I’m a public person doesn’t mean everything about my life has to be public knowledge. I get to choose what I share and when I share it.”

Following the procedure, Chopra was reportedly dropped from two films that she had already signed on to make. Instead, Chopra’s first feature-length film ended up being 2002’s Thamizhan. According to ET, this is when producers told her to pursue plastic surgery to make it as an actress.

“All the talk of body parts and skin tone collectively made me feel devalued and unseen and uncertain about my future,” Chopra reflects in her memoir, as per ET. “Having experienced the aftermath of a supposedly simple polyp removal, I knew I wasn’t willing to follow the course he’d laid out for me, even if he, as the highly successful expert, was right.”

Chopra did go on to have “several corrective surgeries,” she writes in her memoir. But she is no longer hurt by how her appearance has changed: “Now when I look in the mirror, I am no longer surprised; I’ve made peace with this slightly different me,” she wrote.

She adds, “I’m just like everyone else: I look at myself in the mirror and think maybe I can lose a little weight; I think maybe I can work out a little more. But I’m also content. This is my face. This is my body. I might be flawed, but I am me.”

Unfinished by Priyanka Chopra is available on Amazon.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.