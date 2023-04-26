Are Priya & Vim Still Together From ‘Indian Matchmaking’? Clues on Social Media

If you have a knack for dating shows but can’t till the end to find out if Priya and Vim are still together from Indian Matchmaking season 3, we got all the tea ready.

The premise of the show is as follows: “Matchmaker Sima Taparia guides clients in the U.S. and India in the arranged marriage process, offering an inside look at the custom in a modern era.” Some couples will go all the way but some have trials and tribulations in the process. On her methods of matchmaking, she told People.

“I have a unique way of working. I don’t work for any client with whom, personally, I don’t have any eye contact. I go meet (them), see their house, how they are living. I see their business, I ask the criterias (for their match), all the definitions, what you want, what type of partner you want. When somebody gives me their biodata, I don’t accept without seeing (them in person). Without eye connection, I don’t feel like working and I don’t get the confidence. That’s my goodwill. That has taken me to the great heights.”

She also explained to NPR how marriages work in Indian culture. “In India, we don’t say arranged marriage … there is marriage and then love marriage. The marriages, they are between two families. The two families have their reputation and many millions of dollars at stake. So, the parents guide the children, and [helping] that is the work of a matchmaker.”

“One of the biggest misconceptions is that arranged marriage equals forced marriage,” creator of the series Smriti Mundhra told NPR. “The beauty of a lot of our cultural traditions is the elasticity of them. Yes, the traditional, textbook definition of arranged marriage is it’s arranged by two families. But in this modern era … the idea of arrangement is more about a recognition that marriage affects more than just the two people who are deciding to marry.”

Per the official press release from Netflix: “Sima from Mumbai is back and busier than ever! This season, Mumbai’s premiere matchmaker will help single millennials around the globe find their perfect match. From London to New Delhi, Miami to New York, Sima will manage more expectations than ever before from clients, old and new. Drawing from her decades of experience, insightful intuition and traditional methods, Sima strives to help some lucky singles find their destinies!”

Though Sima Aunty still has some surprises up her sleeves for the 2023 season. “In the third season, viewers will get to not only see my husband Anup, but my daughters, son-in-law, and beautiful granddaughter! Just as it is for my clients, my family has always been my biggest support system,” she said. So are Priya and Vim still together from Indian Matchmaking season 3? Read down below to find out.

Are Priya and Vim still together from Indian Matchmaking season 3?

Status: Unlikely together

Fresh from season 2, Priya had a whirlwind in trying to find her right match. Sima Aunty paired her up with Bobby Seagull though, in the end she put him in the friend zone. Luckily, the clinical pharmacist and private chef meshed well with Vimal “Vim” Kansara who shared her love of food and traveling. The pair introduced their friends to each other and seemed to hit it off. Though, the show left us wondering if the two were still together after the season ended on a high note. “I feel like we were definitely vibing more,” Priya said in a confessional. “But I also don’t want to speak too soon, as well, because, you just never know.”

In her final interview, Priya said she was “feeling optimistic that this could be something special.” But it looks like things aren’t going the way they seemed as Priya and Vim are no longer following each other on Instagram and don’t seem to interact with each on social media, even though they’re often in touch with other people on the show. They could be very private with their relationship but it seems like it’s unlikely they’re together.

