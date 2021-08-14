Prive Revaux Sunglasses Are on Sale for Under $20 — Including J.Lo’s Chic Blue Light Readers

Scroll To See More Images

Affordable and celebrity-backed eyewear label Privé Revaux launched over three years ago, but the chic sunglasses brand’s momentum has shown no signs of a slowdown — in fact, it’s quite the opposite. Given that the Prive Revaux calls a slew of celebrities and influencers loyal fans of their designs, it’s safe to say this $30 a pair line has raised the bar when it comes to affordable eyewear. Each pair is handcrafted with high quality, durable materials and a high concept design.

While some of the label’s partners include A-listers like Jeremy Piven, Ashley Bensen, Jamie Foxx, and Hailee Steinfeld, they’re not the only Hollywood stars loving the brand’s unique collection of eyewear. In fact, J.LO, Bella Hadid, Blake Lively, Nick Jonas, and Hailey Bieber have all been spotted wearing some of the brand’s best-selling sunglasses, eyeglasses, and blue-light-blocking readers.

While Prive Revaux’s expansive eyewear collection features a huge assortment of styles already priced regularly at only $30 a pop, if you want to get an even steeper discount, QVC’s got your back right now, offering up to 20 percent off best-selling eyewear, including J.LO’s favorite readers (she’s even posted a few selfies on Instagram sporting the oversized Alchemist readers). Scroll through below to get yourself a pair of your very own while they’re $10 off. Click on the link below to get J.LO’s fave pair or shop the entire sale here.

Prive Revaux The Alchemist Blue Light Readers (was $30)

Take it from J.LO — if you’re sitting behind a screen all day, you need to invest in a pair of blue-light-blocking (read: eye strain reducing) readers, and with Prive Revaux’s assortment of actually chic options, why not grab a few?