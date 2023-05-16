Priscilla Presley’s Net Worth Includes ‘Millions’ In Lisa Marie Trust Settlement

Scroll To See More Images

As the ex-wife of the King of Rock and Roll, most Elvis fans want to know what Priscilla Presley’s net worth is.

Elvis Presley married Priscilla on May 1, 1967 after several years of courting. The two had a daughter, Lisa Marie born February 1, 1968. The Presleys separated in 1972 after she had an affair with her karate instructor and he had constant affairs with his co-stars. But after the “All Shook Up” singer’s death, Priscilla presided over his estate through their daughter’s inheritance until she was old enough.

In January 2023, two weeks after Lisa Marie’s death, Priscilla filed legal documents to dismiss an amendment in Lisa Marie’s trust, according to TMZ. As reported, Priscilla and Elvis’ manager, Barry Siegel, were named trustees of Lisa Marie’s trust after her father’s death in 1977. Between that time and Lisa Marie’s death, there was an amendment in the trust replacing Priscilla and Siegel as trustees and appointing Lisa Marie’s eldest children, Riley and Benjamin, instead. Priscilla claimed in 2023 legal filings that the amendment may be fraudulent as it was never delivered to her. She also contended that the date seemed suspicious, the document misspelled her name, and Lisa Marie’s signature “appears inconsistent with her usual and customary signature.” Priscilla filed for the amendment to be declared invalid.

On May 16, 2023, a settlement between Priscilla Presley and Lisa Marie’s estate was made after months of legal battle. TMZ reported that the settlement was worth several million dollars. “All parties have reached a settlement and the families are happy,” Priscilla’s lawyer, Ronson J. Shamoun, told Entertainment Tonight. “They are very excited for the future.” Riley’s lawyer, Justin Gold, shared the same sentiment, telling the site, “Riley is very happy. She’s a remarkable woman and her future is bright.”

So what is Priscilla Presley’s net worth? Read more to find out.

What is Priscilla Presley’s net worth?

What is Priscilla Presley’s net worth? Priscilla Presley’s net worth is around $50 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. After her divorce from Elvis, she received a $725,000 cash payment, child support, spousal support, 50% of the proceeds from the sale of their home in Beverly Hills, and 5% of the royalties from Elvis’ publishing companies, according to the net worth site. She also opened up a boutique called Bis & Beau that attracted clients like Diana Ross, Barbra Streisand and Cher.

After Elvis’ death, the beneficiaries of Elvis’ trust were Vernon; Lisa Marie; and Elvis’ grandmother, Minnie Mae Presley. Because Lisa Marie was 9 years old at the time of her father’s death, her inheritance was held until her 25th birthday. Vernon was an executor of Elvis’ will while Lisa Marie had a trust for her father’s inheritance. Elvis’ famous residence Graceland was part of the trust, but upkeeping efforts made Lisa Marie’s trust shrink. Priscilla ended up turning the residence into a very successful international tourist attraction as well as becoming president and chairwoman of Elvis Presley Enterprises. The estate reportedly earns $10 million in a typical year.

After Lisa Marie’s death in 2023, Graceland and her trust were inherited by her daughters, Riley Keough and Harper and Finley Lockwood, a representative for Graceland confirmed to People. Lisa Marie shared Riley with her ex-husband, Danny Keough, whom she divorced in 1994. She shared twins Harper and Finley with her ex-husband Michael Lockwood, whom she separated from in 2016 and divorced in 2021. Lisa Marie’s son Benjamin Keough, whom she shared with Danny, died by suicide in 2020. He was 27 years old.

The matter escalated within the family according to a source via Entertainment Tonight on February 16, 2023. “It has been a very tense and heartbreaking few weeks for both Riley and Priscilla. Riley has been mourning the loss of her mother and is heartbroken to have to deal with a trust dispute with a family member. Priscilla is adamant that she has a valid case and that she will prevail in court. Riley and Priscilla aren’t communicating at this time, but have been in communication through lawyers,” the source shared. The source added that while “they are both gearing up for court, Riley would prefer to settle this dispute privately.”

On how Lisa Marie’s daughter feels about the situation, the source added, “She is heartbroken that this has turned into a public matter and knows her mother would never want this. Riley is very stressed at the moment and has been trying to keep a positive attitude and outlook ahead of her new series coming out,” the source says of Riley’s role in Daisy Jones & The Six. “Her daughter and husband have been keeping her in good spirits.” However, Priscilla feels that she “is right in her heart,” when it comes to her late daughter’s trust. “She is convinced that old documents had been forged,” the source confirmed.

Priscilla revealed a statement about the situation via Entertainment Tonight in January 2023. “I loved Elvis very much as he loved me. Lisa is a result of our love,” Priscilla said. “For anyone to think anything differently would be a travesty of the family legacy and would be disrespectful of what Elvis left behind in his life. There is an individual that bought their way into the family enterprise that is trying to speak on behalf of our family. This person is not a representative of Elvis or our family,” she added, without sharing whom she was referring to. “Please allow us the time we need to work together and sort this out. Please ignore ‘the noise.’ As I have always been there for Elvis’ legacy, our family and the fans, I will continue to forge a pathway forward with respect, honesty, dignity, integrity and love.”

Joel Weinshanker, a Managing Partner at Elvis Presley Enterprises, revealed that he was in favor of Riley maintaining her trustee role after her mother’s death. “When Elvis passed away, he left everything to his little girl. He did so knowing that she would be the one to keep his legacy going,” he said on SiriusXM’s Elvis Radio. “I can tell you that [Lisa Marie] has, without falter, no matter what else was happening in her life, in her career, always been the one to look at what was best for Elvis… regardless of what somebody else was trying to do, regardless of what another family member [was trying to] do.”

“We just want to think about what Lisa would’ve wanted and that’s what’s best for Elvis. She never had a doubt in her mind that that’s Riley,” Joel continued. “There’s no question on anyone’s mind [because] Lisa had spoken [about] it, there’s numerous amounts of written information, she had talked to so many of her friends about it. There was never a question, and anybody who’s speaking differently isn’t looking out for Elvis, isn’t looking out for Lisa, certainly isn’t looking out for Riley.”

After Vernon’s death in 1979, Priscilla was named as one of three trustees in Elvis’ will. The other trustees were the National Bank of Commerce in Memphis and Joseph Hanks, who had been Elvis’ accountant. After Minnie Mae’s death in 1980, Lisa Marie became the only surviving beneficiary. Lisa Marie inherited Elvis’ whole estate on her 25th birthday on February 1, 1993.