Prints-a-Palooza! An Original Fashion Editorial

StyleCaster Presents is a platform that spotlights amazing fashion editorials, creative photography, and innovative design work—all submitted by our vast network of creative collaborators.

Today's feature is a kaleidoscope of color—a celebration of eye-catching prints and over-the-top combinations, courtesy of photographer Erez Sabag.

Today’s feature is a kaleidoscope of color—a celebration of eye-catching prints and over-the-top combinations, courtesy of photographer Erez Sabag. Featuring look-at-me dresses from Oscar de la Renta and Dolce & Gabbana, combined with sky-high stilettos from Manolo Blahnik and Charlotte Olympia, this summery shoot is what high-fashion dreams are made of.

Dress, Moschino; Jewelry, Kenneth Jay Lane; Shoes, Charlotte Olympia.

Blouse & skirt, Oscar de la Renta; Belt, Etro; Jewelry, Kenneth Jay Lane; Shoes, Manolo Blahnik.

Sweater, Moschino; Skirt, Burberry; Jewelry, Alexis Bittar, Eddie Borgo; Shoes, Sophia Webster.

Sweater, Moschino; Skirt, Burberry; Jewelry, Alexis Bittar, Eddie Borgo; Shoes, Sophia Webster.

Silk blouse, Moschino; Jewelry, Alexis Bittar; Coat, Adrienne Landau.

Silk blouse, Moschino; Jewelry, Alexis Bittar; Coat, Adrienne Landau; Silk pants, Alberta Ferretti; Shoes, Sophia Webster.

Dress, ETRO; Bra, American Apparel; Jewelry, Kenneth Jay Lane.

Dress & shoes, Dolce & Gabbana; Cardigan, Moschino; Jewelry, Kenneth Jay Lane, Eddie Borgo.

Fur neck piece, Adrienne Landau; Jewelry, Alexis Bittar.

Photographer and Director: Erez Sabag

Model : Serafima at Women Direct NY

Videographer: Isaac Rosenthal

Make up: Martin Schmid at Altered Agency NY