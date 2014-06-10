StyleCaster
Prints-a-Palooza! An Original Fashion Editorial

StyleCaster Presents is a platform that spotlights amazing fashion editorials, creative photography, and innovative design work—all submitted by our vast network of creative collaborators. Our mission is to showcase the depth and breadth of creative thinking across many fields and many different perspectives. Every week, we publish a different feature that’s been hand-picked and curated by our editorial team to inspire, delight, and entertain. Want to see if your work highlighted on StyleCaster.com? Head over to our submissions page for more information on how you can be a part of the series!

Today’s feature is a kaleidoscope of color—a celebration of eye-catching prints and over-the-top combinations, courtesy of photographer Erez Sabag. Featuring look-at-me dresses from Oscar de la Renta and Dolce & Gabbana, combined with sky-high stilettos from Manolo Blahnik and Charlotte Olympia, this summery shoot is what high-fashion dreams are made of.

 

Dress, Moschino; Jewelry, Kenneth Jay Lane; Shoes, Charlotte Olympia.

Blouse & skirt, Oscar de la Renta; Belt, Etro; Jewelry, Kenneth Jay Lane; Shoes, Manolo Blahnik.

Sweater, Moschino; Skirt, Burberry; Jewelry, Alexis Bittar, Eddie Borgo; Shoes, Sophia Webster. 

  Sweater, Moschino; Skirt, Burberry; Jewelry, Alexis Bittar, Eddie Borgo; Shoes, Sophia Webster. 

   Silk blouse, Moschino; Jewelry, Alexis Bittar; Coat, Adrienne Landau. 

Silk blouse, Moschino; Jewelry, Alexis Bittar; Coat, Adrienne Landau; Silk pants, Alberta Ferretti; Shoes, Sophia Webster. 

Dress, ETRO; Bra, American Apparel; Jewelry, Kenneth Jay Lane. 

Dress & shoes, Dolce & Gabbana; Cardigan, Moschino; Jewelry, Kenneth Jay Lane, Eddie Borgo. 

Fur neck piece, Adrienne Landau; Jewelry, Alexis Bittar. 

Photographer and Director: Erez Sabag 

Model : Serafima at Women Direct NY
Videographer: Isaac Rosenthal
Editor: Grant Worth
Stylist: Kim Johnson at Altered Agency NY
Hair: Stefano Greco at Bryan Bantry NY
Make up: Martin Schmid at Altered Agency NY
Photo Assistant: Shahaf Himo
Music: Blackbright Morning by Nicolas Jaar Remix

Post Production by Blade Runner production

 

