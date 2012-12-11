Want: A Printed Proenza Schouler Scarf To Carry Us Through The Seasons

What: This luxurious cashmere and silk scarf fresh off Proenza Schouler’s Spring 2013 runway.

Why: It’s that time of year when we start wrapping up to brace the dropping temperatures, and sometimes our outfits call for something a little chicer than a chunky wool scarf. Enter this stylish printed version, which might have come from the designer’s spring runway, but we’re more than willing wear it straight through the winter and right into spring and summer. Plus, its blend of cashmere and silk, so we know it’ll keep us cozy while jazzing up an everyday look.

How: Tie this scarf around your neck with a basic black turtleneck and a leather skirt if you’re heading to a meeting, or simply throw it on with jeans and a T-shirt for an effortless, stylish touch.

Proenza Schouler Rectangle Scarf, $695; at Proenza Schouler