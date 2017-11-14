29 Printed Coats That Will Make You Want to Ditch Safe Neutrals for Good

Problem: When it’s frigid out, you’re forced to cover up all your cute ensembles with coats that often reach from your neck to your shins (booo). Solution: Find a coat that makes as much of a statement, if not more than your outfit itself. While we can personally attest to the appeal of a neutral, goes-with-everything black or gray coat, whenever we see a stylish lady on the subway wearing one that’s bold, bright, and printed, we get serious coat envy.

In our book, if you get that same feeling, it’s reason enough to invest in a cool, printed coat of your own. Whether you opt for a plaid longline blazer or a faux fur cheetah jacket, patterns are often the perfect finishing touch—and they’re definitely more interesting to look at. Click through the slideshow of styling inspo and shopping picks ahead and we’re pretty sure you’ll be on the same page.