Printed Blouses: 8 Statement-Making Tops To Buy and Wear Now

As much as we love a goes-with-everything solid button-down, there’s something exceptionally chic and of-the-moment about silky blouses in super-bold prints.

Maybe it’s the fact that pretty much any print can be made seasonal (paired with denim cutoffs or swingy skirts in the summer, or with a sharp sweater, cropped trousers and perfect coat this fall), or maybe it’s simply due to the dizzying selection available right now, but we’ve been itching to wear a different printed blouse almost every day.

From high street—’70s-style panther-prints at Forever 21, for example—to high-end (Stella McCartney’s quirky monogram prints), we compiled eight of the coolest printed blouses to buy and wear now!