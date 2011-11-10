Print Problems: Python or Mini-Stars?

For those of you who may not know, we at StyleCaster are print crazed. Seated next to my right I have a major 90’s floral moment, a quirky 70’s ditsy print in front of me, and coming up behind is enough cheetah you might think you’re on an oh-so-chic safari. So, as we hunker down into our winter wardrobes, I’ve been wondering…which pattern should I introduce to my nicely growing collection of polka dots and stripes?

We saw a lot of options offered this fall at New York Fashion Week, but there’s two I just can’t decide between for my next purchase. I love the kitsch aspect of a billion little stars on a mini-dress, but my animal print side is hungering for a python fix circa Keith Richards — this maxi dress from Urban is actually haunting me in my sleep. Help a sister out and let me know what you think the next big print is!

Images courtesy of Sipa and Urban Outfitters.