Pringle of Scotland’s Sheep Ads, McQueen’s New Scull Print

Kerry Pieri
by

I am an advocate of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger.

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE
Instead of hiring Tilda Swinton for its current crop of ads, Pringle of Scotland opted for…sheep. (Design Scene)

121883 1302201302 Pringle of Scotlands Sheep Ads, McQueens New Scull Print

Frida Gustavsson looks retro and beautiful, photographed by Arthur Elgort for Vogue China May 2011. (Fashion Gone Rogue)

121861 1302192828 Pringle of Scotlands Sheep Ads, McQueens New Scull Print

Attention, Nicole Richie: there’s a new scull print scarf. Alexander McQueen skull-print scarf will be released for $495 as part of the Met’s Savage Beauty Exhibit. [Bazaar Blog]

Paris Hilton is pulling a Lindsay Lohan and getting sued for not returning Damiani jewelry that may or may not have actually been returned. (Page 6)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

121880 1302200862 Pringle of Scotlands Sheep Ads, McQueens New Scull Print

RT@gerihirsch other than kids rooms im usually not into decorating w/ initials but how cute is this #diy? http://bit.ly/gzXnjw Very.

RT@shopbop Cool Factor: Our Interview with Humberto and Carol of @OpeningCeremony > http://bit.ly/h5K0zJ Love when fashion worlds collide.

RT@OscarPRGirl what do you bring to the room? Steeze?

RT@NateErickson My photog friend Terry R. also needs an intern. Similarly requests candidates that can “put a sock in it.” Not sure what he meant by that. #sick #inappropriate

