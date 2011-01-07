Pringle of Scotland’s New Ad Photog Is Awesome

It’s not to say that fashion photogs aren’t artists I heart them, obviously, but it is refreshing when an artist signs on for a brand. Walter Pfeiffer, the Swiss art photographer isn’t one for the commercial work, but his reasoning for shooting the Pringle of Scotland campaign to WWD might be the best thing I’ve ever heard: because “pretty boys and girls in cashmere are a combination made in heaven.” Oh, so true!

Pringle, who has also worked with Tilda Swinton and Ryan McGinley, apparently traffics in the offbeat, artsy types. The Spring campaign was shot at an Art Nouveau hotel near Saint Moritz and stars actress and model Freya Mavor. I’m loving that first image. Do you prefer something more super high gloss or slightly offbeat?