Princess Weddings: Some Inspiration For Kate Middleton

There must be something in the air, because it seems that no matter where we turn lately, another couple is either getting engaged or getting hitched. Across the pond, Kate and William started marriage fever 2010 when they announced their engagement last month. Our own version of royalty, Lauren Bush and David Lauren, just got engaged a few days ago and not to be overshadowed, Nicole Richie and Joel Madden finally tied the knot last weekend, a mere four years and two kids later.
With all the marriage talk, I can’t help but dream about my own future very, very future fairy tale wedding. Who better to turn to for inspiration than some real-life princess nuptials? They may not have all lived in marriage bliss, but there’s no denying that these royal couples had some of the most beautiful wedding ceremonies in history.
John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Bouvier:
This couple is undeniably the closest thing we've ever had to royalty on U.S. soil. We all know how things developed for these two, but even though their 1953 marriage did not last, Jackie and John still remain one of the most famous pairs in history.
Princess Diana and Prince Charles:
Princess Di's 1981 wedding was definitely the wedding of the century with a 25 foot train on her dress, it better have been! Unlike Kate and William, who've been dating for a remarkable 8 years, Diana and Charles only dated for about six months before he popped the question.
Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier III of Monaco:
To quote a little Lionel Richie, "Isn't she lovely?" Grace Kelly already had such a princess-like aura about her, so it really only made sense that she wold eventually become a real-life princess. She married the prince of Monaco in 1956, and as a wedding gift, Rainier gave Grace the yacht "Deo Juvante II." Can you top that William?
Marie-Chantal and Prince Pavlos of Greece:
The royals really know how it's done! When these two wed in 1995, Marie-Chantal walked down the aisle in a silk Valentino wedding dress, which cost an estimated £150,000.
Queen Rania and King Abdullah of Jordan:
Elie Saab designed the gown that the then-princess wore for her 1993 nuptials. Like Diana and Charles, Rania and Abdullah had a very short courtship marrying just five months after meeting at a dinner party.
Letizia Ortiz Rocasolano and Prince Felipe of Spain:
You know you're important when... one of your wedding guests is Nelson Mandela. Or how about when you're the first couple in Spain's history to be married in the capital city's Cathedral? I wonder who Kate and William have on their guest list.
Princess Victoria and Daniel Westling of Sweden:
Princess Victoria proved that love knows no boundaries when she married her personal trainer earlier this year. To say the wedding was lavish would be an understatement, but then again, what wedding with a 1,200 person guest list wouldn't be considered lavish?
Princess Maxima Zorreguieta and Prince Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands:
This one-time investment banker shared her special day with 1,500 of her nearest and dearest. And like Princess Marie-Chantal, Princess Maxima also wore a Valentino couture gown for her 2002 royal wedding.