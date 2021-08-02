Princess Polly’s TikTok-Famous Romper Is Part Of Their Major Sitewide Sale

Scroll To See More Images

It sounds like a lie, but I don’t think TikTok has ever steered me wrong when it comes to fashion impulse-buys. I’ve never been one to shop influencer favorites or recommendations on Instagram, but if a cute girl on TikTok tells me there’s a crop top I need to have, I genuinely go and buy it. The power this app has is real, y’all—which is why I need to bring to your attention the fact that Princess Polly’s Love Galore Ramper, a known TikTok favorite, can be yours for 40 percent off when you shop their sitewide BOGO sale.

If you’re an avid shopper like myself, you love the thrill of a good BOGO sale—Buy One Get One, that is. Right now, everything on the Princess Polly site is BOGO 40 percent off using the code “40SAVE,” and I’ll be damned if I don’t get the Love Galore Romper in all five colors.

If you haven’t seen it on your For You Page yet (doubtful), here’s why this romper is so beloved. Available in sizes 0-12 and true to size, this ultra-stretchy romper looks like a dreamy dress but is waaaay more practical.

And that’s not to mention the hella-flattering shirred bodice to cinch in the waist and the flirty puff-sleeve neckline you can wear on or off your shoulders.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Many TikTok fashionistas have gravitated towards the piece in classic white, but there’s also a dreamy periwinkle blue, a dainty green floral, a daring bright red and a classic black I’d love to layer with a chunky cardi and cowboy boots for fall.

I’m obviously partial to this TikTok-approved piece, but if you aren’t, there are tons of other ways to take advantage of the BOGO 40 percent off sale. Whether you’re on the hunt for a great pair of jeans, a trendy two-piece set or a dress to be the next social media viral must-have, Princess Polly has you covered.

Below, read on for a few editor-approved pieces worth snagging during the sale. As a reminder, you can use Afterpay on the PP site and get a student discount if you’re still in school! See you on my FYP.

Motel Wuma Shirt + Zoven Trouser

Princess Polly always nails their matching sets, and this geometric green moment is a must-have. I’d wear the collared shirt with the matching pants or on its own with baggy denim.

Ashlea PU Pants

Faux leather pants are a fall essential, so snagging these now will have you ahead of the game.

Marissa Midi Dress

Available in hot pink or orange, this cut-out midi dress is giving me major Cult Gaia vibes.

Tatum Top

This brown leather corset is the perfect marriage of all three trends, so my fall wardrobe would be incomplete without it.

Lainey Mini Dress

TikTok loves a funky print, so I predict this half-and-half mini dress will be the next piece to blow up.

Edaline Long Sleeve Top

When it comes to crop tops in 2021, the bolder the better. Say yes to checkered print, long sleeves and cut-outs all in one.

Nakita Midi Dress

I live for a good khaki green moment heading into fall, so this cut-out midi dress is definitely for me.

Paola Straight Leg Jeans

I’ve never tried Princess Polly denim, but the Paola Straight Leg Jeans just may be my first buy.

Almina Beaded Top

I’m already thinking about fall, but I definitely need to wear this campy beaded crop top before summer’s gone for good.

Tempations Stockings

Gen Z won’t stop until patterned tights are cool again, so you may as well give this checkered pair a go.