Princess Eugenie Was Caught Stalking Meghan Markle Fan Accounts on Instagram

The royals are more relatable than we thought. They get ice cream on their nose, they fall asleep during speeches, they get their heels stuck in grates, and they even cut their hair into bangs, only to regret it a couple weeks later. But no royal is more relatable than Princess Eugenie, who was caught stalking Meghan Markle fan accounts on Instagram. The only reaction we have is same.
The 28-year-old, who is the daughter of Prince Andrew an Sarah, Duchess of York, was caught redhanded on Wednesday with liking a fan’s Instagram of Markle’s earrings. The Instagram, which was posted by the fan account _duchess_of_sussex, featured Markle with small diamond studs in her ears. The fan reported that the earrings were Natalie Marie Jewelry’s Diamond Sun Studs ($2,450 AUD), which Markle on her visit to Dubbo, Australia with her husband, Prince Harry.
Meghan appears to be wearing the Natalie Marie "Diamond Sun Studs" today 💎 👂🏽 . . . On arrival in Dubbo, they visited the Royal Flying Doctor Service to learn more about the life-saving role the aviation service provides for people living in rural and regional areas. 👨⚕️ They flew in from Sydney ✈️ . . After Meghan and Harry will visit and meet local farmers suffering from the drought and its impact 💔 . . . Then they will head to Victoria Park for a picnic "to celebrate community spirit within the region." Members of the public are invited to attend, and Harry will make a speech. The community BBQ will give locals the chance to meet Meghan and Harry🥘🥤🥙 . . . Their last engagement will be a sweet one visit a local school and learn about efforts to improve the education outcomes of young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders; they'll also play netball 🤾♀️🤾♂️ . . OUTFIT 👗 Jacket 🧥: From Serena Williams collection👭 Shirt 👚:Maison Kitsune; Boots 👢 :J Crew Jeans :Outland Isabel jeans (Aussie 🇦🇺brand) jeans
The Instagram has collected more than 3,000 likes from fans who look to Markle for fashion inspiration—including one very special fan: Markle’s cousin-in-law, Princess Eugenie. The newlywed was seen liking the picture from her official Instagram, @PrincessEugenie, which the fan screenshotted and posted. “IM CRYING PRINCESS EUGENIE LIKED MY PICTURE!!! THIS IS SOO MAJOR!!!!😭😭 I cant believe it I’m crying, I’m so overwhelmed! Thank you @leightonsnowdon for bringing it to my attention!❤️😭😭 IM sorry calling my mum right now!!! @princesseugenie,” the fan wrote.
IM CRYING PRINCESS EUGENIE LIKED MY PICTURE!!! THIS IS SOO MAJOR!!!!😭😭 I cant believe it I'm crying, I'm so overwhelmed! Thank you @leightonsnowdon for bringing it to my attention!❤️😭😭 IM sorry calling my mum right now!!! @princesseugenie
Though it’s untraditional for a British royal family member to have social media (Markle deleted hers before her engagement to Prince Harry), many of them, including Princess Eugenie and Beatrice, do so anyways. We have mixed feelings about the rule. On one hand, we’d love to know what Kate Middleton and Markle are liking on the ‘gram. On the other, we could be stalking their likes all day.