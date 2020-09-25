Another Royal Baby! Princess Eugenie Is Pregnant & Expecting Her First Child

Another royal baby! Princess Eugenie is pregnant with Jack Brooksbank’s baby. The British royal family member announced in an Instagram post on Friday, September 25, that she and her husband are expecting their first child in early 2021.

“Jack and I are so excited for early 2021….👶🏻,” Eugenie captioned a photo of baby animal slippers. Her Instagram post also included a photo of her and her husband smiling.

Eugenie’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, also confirmed the news in an Instagram post with a photo of Eugenie and Brooksbank from their October 2018 wedding. “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021m” the official @TheRoyalFamily Instagram account wrote.

The post also included reactions from Princess Eugenie‘s parents, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, and Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York. “The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news,” the post continued.

In July 2019, the Duchess of York shut down rumors that her youngest daughter was pregnant. Prince Andrew and Sarah also share daughter Princess Beatrice. “Jack sells tequila for Casamigos, which we love,” Sarah said at the time. “It makes me even more of a yummy mummy because I just drink the tequila when I go and sell it. What else can I tell you? No, [Eugenie’s] not pregnant!”

She continued, “I’m just going through what the journalists say and they’re all here, so I just thought I’d fill it in. … [And] yes, I do live in Royal Lodge with my handsome Prince [Andrew], who is the best-looking prince of the whole darn lot, you know. There you go!”

Eugenie’s sister, Princess Beatrice, may also be expecting a baby soon. A source told Us Weekly in July that Beatrice, who married husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, in July, is also ready to become a mom. “Bea can’t wait to have kids of her own,” the insider said. “She’s planning to start a family with Edo very soon and is hoping it’ll happen this year.”