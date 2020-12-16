Princess Eugenie Just Moved Out of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Old House After 6 Weeks

After six weeks, Princess Eugenie moved out of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s house. The Sun reported on Saturday, December 12, that Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, have moved out of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s former home, Frogmore Cottage in in Windsor, after less than two months.

Eugenie and Brooksbank, who are expecting their first child, first moved into the Frogmore Cottage in October with a goal to “”start their own family,” according to The Sun. Meghan and Harry lent Eugenie and Brooksbank the five-bedroom home after they moved to Santa Barbara, California, over the summer. The Sun reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were “delighted” to “open up their home” to Eugenie and Brooksbank, who are expecting their baby in 2021.

However, it looks like Frogmore Cottage isn’t a fit for Eugenie and Brooksbank. According to The Sun, the couple have packed up their belongings and moved back to Kensington Palace. “It is empty again. Why does no one want to live in Frogmore Cottage? What is wrong with the place?” a source told The Sun.

Meghan and Harry moved from London to Canada in January after their decision to “step down” as senior members of the British royal family. After a short time in Los Angeles, the couple have relocated to the Montecito neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California, where they live with their 1-year-old son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor.

According to a source close to the Sussexes for The Sun, the couple still own Frogmore Cottage, which remain as their residence in the United Kingdom when they’re back across the pond. “Frogmore Cottage continues to be (the couple’s) residence in the UK and they are delighted to be able to open up their home to Princess Eugenie and Jack as they start their own family,” the source said at the time Brooksbank and Eugenie moved into Frogmore Cottage.

Eugenie announced in September that she and Brooksbank are pregnant with their first child.“ Jack and I are so excited for early 2021….👶🏻,” Eugenie captioned a photo of baby animal slippers. Her Instagram post also included a photo of her and her husband smiling. It’s unclear why they moved out of Frogmore Cottage.