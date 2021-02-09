Does Princess Eugenie’s Baby Have a Royal Title? We Found Out if He’s a Prince

Ever since Baby Brooksbank was born, followers of the royal family have been asking questions about Princess Eugenie’s baby’s royal title. Does he have one? Is he a prince? What about where he is in the line of succession? Let’s get into the answers to these questions and more.

Princess Eugenie welcomed her baby boy alongside her husband Jack Brooksbank on Tuesday, February 9. Their first child is royal, without a shadow of a doubt. His great-grandmother is Queen Elizabeth II herself; meanwhile, he will be 11th in line to the throne behind his mother, Eugenie, and aunt Princess Beatrice. But will Baby Brooksbank receive a royal title? The answer to that is a little trickier.

For now, it’s unlikely that Princess Eugenie’s son will receive a royal title of his own, but it’s not entirely out of the question. Traditionally, titles in the U.K. are passed down from the father’s side of the family. Baby Brooksbank’s father, however, is a commoner. This means any of his children with Eugenie—although she’s a Princess—will be commoners too.

There is one workaround for this, though it would take some effort on the Queen’s part. “Princess Eugenie’s children will not have titles unless the Queen decides to bestow an earldom on Jack Brooksbank,” Raising Royalty author and royal historian Carolyn Harris told Town & Country in October 2018 before Eugenie’s royal wedding. While the Queen didn’t give Brooksbank a noble rank on his wedding day, that could change—but Eugenie would have to demonstrate an interest in giving her child a royal title in the first place.

In September, a source close to Eugenie told Vanity Fair that she would likely break royal tradition by refusing to accept any offering of a royal title for her child. “Eugenie knows a title can be a curse as well as a blessing, and she and Jack want their child to live an ordinary life and eventually work to earn a living,” the source said at the time. With this in mind, it seems that Princess Eugenie is hoping to raise her son without any royal title at all.

The birth of her son was confirmed in a statement by Kensington Palace on February 9, which read: “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 8: 55 a.m. at The Portland Hospital.”

The statement continues, “The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr. and Mrs. George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.”

