Princess Eugenie’s Baby Boy Is Expected to Be Named After This Royal Family Member

Royal followers have been eager to find out Princess Eugenie’s baby’s name ever since she and her husband welcomed their first child on Tuesday, February 9. So, without any further ado, let’s get into everything we know about the little one’s name.

As of Wednesday, February 10, Princess Eugenie, 30, and her husband Jack Brooksbank, 35, have yet to formally announce their baby boy’s name. The pair confirmed the birth of their royal bundle of joy in an Instagram post on Tuesday with a black-and-white photo of their baby’s teeny hands. Mom Eugenie captioned the post with three blue heart emojis. Unfortunately for curious fans, however, she didn’t reveal his name right then and there—but royal experts already had an idea of what Princess Eugenie’s baby name might be.

Royal enthusiasts had their theories about Princess Eugenie’s baby’s name odds for some time now. After all, it’s customary for members of the royal family to delay the announcement of their baby’s name to the public for a few days; both the Sussexes and the Cambridges, for example, have waited to reveal the names of their children until a few days after they were born. So, royal experts hedged their bets ahead of time.

One frontrunner prediction for Princess Eugenie’s baby’s name happens to be a tribute to another royal family member: Princess Eugenie’s grandfather, Prince Philip. “We expected Princess Eugenie and Jack to be traditional, but in a shock move, royal punters are backing them to name their new bouncing baby boy after his great-grandfather,” Betfair’s Sam Rosbottom told HELLO! after news of the baby’s birth. “Philip was 25/1 but is now 4/1 favorite having been slashed overnight.”

Arthur and Henry were also past favorites, with the latter posing a potential tribute to Princess Eugenie’s close relationship with her cousin, Prince Harry. But by the time of Princess Eugenie’s baby’s birth, Rosbottom notes that those options didn’t seem as likely. “Previous favorite Arthur has drifted to 5/1 to take its place alongside Godfrey—while there are a number of other male royals who he could be named after, including his great uncle Edward at 14/1, cousin William at 40/1 and grandfather Andrew at 66/1,” he said of the odds.