Princess Eugenie Is Following in Meghan & Harry’s Footsteps in Wanting a ‘Private Life’ For Her Baby

Now that they’re expecting, it’s possible that Princess Eugenie’s baby with Jack Brooksbank will have a “private life” away from the royal family—a choice that’s not unlike Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s plans for their son, Archie.

Ever since Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank announced they would be welcoming a baby in early 2021, followers of the royal family have wondered if Eugenie might take a nod from the Sussexes’ when it comes to raising her first child. After all, Eugenie and Harry are known to be very close; it wouldn’t be out of the question for her to follow his lead, especially with her own child being so far down the line of succession (Eugenie’s baby will be 11th in line to the throne, behind mom Eugenie and aunt Princess Beatrice). Now, according to royal expert Marlene Koenig, it’s very likely that Eugenie will seek a “very quiet” upbringing for her child.

In a report published by Express on December 30, Koenig explained that Eugenie’s baby is in a good position to be raised out of the spotlight as the “baby will be a great-grandchild of a sovereign, not even a grandchild of the sovereign.” As for what that might look like, Koenig believes Eugenie’s baby won’t be making too many public appearances.

“We might get a Christening photo that doesn’t show grandpa Andrew. They’ll probably have a nanny, things like that,” she told Express. “Baby Brooksbank is going to have a very quiet normal, private life.” Instead, Baby Brooksbank might make rare appearances at “the state occasions where they have big services where you’ll see people like Lady Sarah Armstrong-Jones’ children,” Koenig says.

Princess Eugenie has already made efforts toward maintaining her child’s privacy. In September, a source close to the princess told Vanity Fair that she would likely break royal tradition by rejecting to accept any offering of a royal title for her child. “Eugenie knows a title can be a curse as well as a blessing, and she and Jack want their child to live an ordinary life and eventually work to earn a living,” the source said at the time.

Just weeks later in October, Meghan and Harry reportedly lent Eugenie their former home of Frogmore Cottage, where the princess and her husband could focus on their goal to “start their own family” in peace, according to The Sun. While Eugenie and Brooksbank ended up leaving the five-bedroom home after only six weeks, the Sussexes were “delighted” to offer their old space to the couple.