Princess Diana Knew A Thing Or Two About A Good Statement Sweater

When it comes to fashion icons, Princess Diana was unparalleled. Her ability to pull off practically any sartorial moment, from her signature bike short and sweatshirt combo to her “liberated” Dior silk slip dress, is still admired decades later. (My mom even once defended me after I got sent home from school for wearing a slip dress by pointing out that “Princess Di wore one!”). But Princess Diana’s sweaters, which included such memorable pieces like her black sheep jumper, the “I’m a Luxury…” sweater, a cute koala design and many others, were in their own category of excellence.

Diana’s penchant for these sassy, somewhat tacky, knit statement sweaters gave a glimpse into the Princess of Wales’s playful sense of humor, and the fourth season of The Crown is also a good reminder that Princess Diana knew how to rock a novelty knit sweater like nobody’s business. Emma Corrin, who portrays her in the series, donned the famous black sheep jumper that Diana often wore to polo matches, usually with a Peter Pan-collared blouse underneath. (Which reminds me, who could forget the time fellow kooky sweater fan Harry Styles paid tribute to Diana’s look himself with a vest version of the sheep sweater?!)

Now that we’re getting into colder weather, it’s the perfect time to get a sassy statement sweater of your own. If you’ve always dreamed of recreating a famous Princess Diana sweater look yourself, the good news is Rowing Blazers has teamed up with the original designers of two of her most famous sweaters. Warm & Wonderful made the sheep sweater and Gyles & George were behind the “I’m a luxury” design, and thanks to Rowing Blazers, they’re bringing them back for a limited time!

Both are available for pre-order on the Rowing Blazers site now, so in case you’re in need of a “treat yourself” holiday gift…now’s the time. But if you don’t want to wait, or would prefer a more affordable version of a Princess Diana-style statement sweater, we’ve got you covered there, too.

Below, shop 11 sweaters Princess Di would definitely love, including two she actually wore. Goals AF.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Because You’re a Luxury, and “I’m a Luxury”

Ever since I saw Princess Diana wear this exact “I’m a luxury” sweater back in the day, it’s been on my fashion bucket list.

To All the Black Sheep Out There

If Diana felt like a black sheep in the royal family, this sheep sweater (which she actually wore!) was her clever, hidden message to the world.

A Not-So-Ugly Christmas Sweater

Say it with me: Princess Diana wore a reindeer sweater, so I want to wear a reindeer sweater.

Save the Drama for Your Llama

Princess Diana famously wore a pink sweater with llamas on it, so this fuschia llama-patterned sweater would be a pretty sweet homage.

Keepin’ It Cozy

Not all of Princess Di’s sweaters were funky, but they were always cozy. She’d definitely keep warm during English winters in a Nordic wool sweater like this one.

Not Your Average Gingham

An oversized gingham print sweater to die for. I can see this being Princess Di-approved.

Head in the Clouds

Can’t you imagine Princess Di wearing this adorable cloud sweater on a day out with young Prince William and Prince Harry?!

Argyle, But Make it Cute

Yes to this candy-colored argyle sweater. It’s preppy enough for a polo match but has a bright and colorful twist that Princess Diana would surely appreciate.

’70s-Inspired Vibes

I can totally see the royal rocking this ’70s-style Kickers logo sweater with some jeans on one of her jaunts outside the castle.

This Flower Power Moment

I have a feeling Princess Di would have gone absolutely crazy for this Skinnydip Daisy Knit Sweater, especially paired with some biker shorts—her go-to legwear for running errands.

A Cami Set Fit for a Princess

Princess Diana would surely love this darling cami sweater set, no? Plus, the 2020 twist makes it a great option for this fall.