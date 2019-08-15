StyleCaster
Literally Just 29 of the Best Outfits Princess Diana Ever Wore

Maggie Griswold
Photo: Shutterstock/Cierra Miller.

It’s no secret that Princess Diana was a major style icon—and remains one to this day. Her style influenced onlookers in the 1980s and 1990s, and continues to be an inspiration to fashionistas long after her tragic death. I mean, it’s 2019, and I’m out here perusing all the best Princess Diana outfits. If that isn’t major influence, I don’t know what is. Whether you’re looking for some outfit inspiration—even Kate Middleton has recreated an outfit or two—a Halloween costume (Yes, fall is coming.) or simply just love to admire Princess Diana’s beauty, the outfits below are sure to bring you some joy.

From suiting that definitely inspired Hillary Clinton (Anyone have proof of this? I’m very interested to see if Hillary has ever admitted to being influenced by the iconic looks of Princess Diana.) to casual outfits in all their ’80s glory, Princess Diana has no shortage of style inspiration. Whether the Princess of Wales was heading to a speaking engagement, meeting foreign leaders or heading to the gym, she always looked incredible. I’ve rounded up 29 of her absolute best ensembles, so you can really get a full glimpse of the sartorial genius that was Princess Diana.

Shutterstock.

1. Princess Diana, Royal Tour of Wales, 1982

Globe Photos/Mediapunch/Shutterstock.

2. Princess Diana, 1984

Mike Forster/Daily Mail/Shutterstock.

3. Princess Diana, Charity Premiere of Apollo 13, 1995

Globe Photos/Mediapunch/Shutterstock.

4. Princess Diana

Photonews Scotland/Shutterstock.

5. Princess Diana, Braemar Games, 1981

Steve Wood/Shutterstock.

6. Princess Diana, 1980

Les Wilson/Shutterstock.

7. Princess Diana, Sandown Park Racecourse, 1981

Shutterstock.

8. Princess Diana, Royal Academy, 1981

Richard Young/Shutterstock.

9. Princess Diana, Polo Match, 1982

Nj/Shutterstock.

10. Princess Diana

Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock.

11. Princess Diana, Park Lane Fair, 1983

Shutterstock.

12. Princess Diana, Lisson Grove Health Center, 1984

Bryn Colton/Shutterstock.

13. Princess Diana, Pre-Honeymoon at Balmoral Castle, 1981

Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock.

14. Princess Diana, Doulton Factory, 1984

Shutterstock.

15. Princess Diana, Tour of Japan, 1986

Brendan Beirne/Shutterstock.

16. Princess Diana, Polo at Windsor, 1986

David Levenson/Shutterstock.

17. Princess Diana, Tour of the Gulf States, 1986

David Hartley/Shutterstock.

18. Princess Diana, Passing Out Parade Ceremony at Sandhurst Military Academy, 1987

David Levenson/Shutterstock.

19. Princess Diana, Tour of Spain, 1987

Tim Clarke/Shutterstock.

20. Princess Diana, out and about in London, 1994

Kip Rano/Shutterstock.

21. Princess Diana, 1981

Reginald Davis/Shutterstock.

22. Princess Diana, Buckingham Palace

Mike Forster/Daily Mail/Shutterstock.

23. Princess Diana, Argentina, 1995

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock.

24. Princess Diana, Bosnia, 1997

Mike Forster/Daily Mail/Shutterstock.

25. Princess Diana, Visit to Japan, 1995

Mike Forster/Daily Mail/Shutterstock.

26. Princess Diana, Taking Prince Harry to school, 1992

Alan Davidson/Shutterstock.

27. Princess Diana, National Gallery of Art in Washington, 1985

Mike Forster/Daily Mail/Shutterstock.

28. Princess Diana, Petit Palais Dinner in Paris, 1995

Globe Photos/Mediapunch/Shutterstock.

29. Princess Diana

