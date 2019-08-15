Literally Just 29 of the Best Outfits Princess Diana Ever Wore

Scroll To See More Images

It’s no secret that Princess Diana was a major style icon—and remains one to this day. Her style influenced onlookers in the 1980s and 1990s, and continues to be an inspiration to fashionistas long after her tragic death. I mean, it’s 2019, and I’m out here perusing all the best Princess Diana outfits. If that isn’t major influence, I don’t know what is. Whether you’re looking for some outfit inspiration—even Kate Middleton has recreated an outfit or two—a Halloween costume (Yes, fall is coming.) or simply just love to admire Princess Diana’s beauty, the outfits below are sure to bring you some joy.

From suiting that definitely inspired Hillary Clinton (Anyone have proof of this? I’m very interested to see if Hillary has ever admitted to being influenced by the iconic looks of Princess Diana.) to casual outfits in all their ’80s glory, Princess Diana has no shortage of style inspiration. Whether the Princess of Wales was heading to a speaking engagement, meeting foreign leaders or heading to the gym, she always looked incredible. I’ve rounded up 29 of her absolute best ensembles, so you can really get a full glimpse of the sartorial genius that was Princess Diana.

1. Princess Diana, Royal Tour of Wales, 1982

2. Princess Diana, 1984

3. Princess Diana, Charity Premiere of Apollo 13, 1995

4. Princess Diana

5. Princess Diana, Braemar Games, 1981

6. Princess Diana, 1980

7. Princess Diana, Sandown Park Racecourse, 1981

8. Princess Diana, Royal Academy, 1981

9. Princess Diana, Polo Match, 1982

10. Princess Diana

11. Princess Diana, Park Lane Fair, 1983

12. Princess Diana, Lisson Grove Health Center, 1984

13. Princess Diana, Pre-Honeymoon at Balmoral Castle, 1981

14. Princess Diana, Doulton Factory, 1984

15. Princess Diana, Tour of Japan, 1986

16. Princess Diana, Polo at Windsor, 1986

17. Princess Diana, Tour of the Gulf States, 1986

18. Princess Diana, Passing Out Parade Ceremony at Sandhurst Military Academy, 1987

19. Princess Diana, Tour of Spain, 1987

20. Princess Diana, out and about in London, 1994

21. Princess Diana, 1981

22. Princess Diana, Buckingham Palace

23. Princess Diana, Argentina, 1995

24. Princess Diana, Bosnia, 1997

25. Princess Diana, Visit to Japan, 1995

26. Princess Diana, Taking Prince Harry to school, 1992

27. Princess Diana, National Gallery of Art in Washington, 1985

28. Princess Diana, Petit Palais Dinner in Paris, 1995

29. Princess Diana