Literally Just 29 of the Best Outfits Princess Diana Ever Wore

It’s no secret that Princess Diana was a major style icon—and remains one to this day. Her style influenced onlookers in the 1980s and 1990s, and continues to be an inspiration to fashionistas long after her tragic death. I mean, it’s 2019, and I’m out here perusing all the best Princess Diana outfits. If that isn’t major influence, I don’t know what is. Whether you’re looking for some outfit inspiration—even Kate Middleton has recreated an outfit or two—a Halloween costume (Yes, fall is coming.) or simply just love to admire Princess Diana’s beauty, the outfits below are sure to bring you some joy.
From suiting that definitely inspired Hillary Clinton (Anyone have proof of this? I’m very interested to see if Hillary has ever admitted to being influenced by the iconic looks of Princess Diana.) to casual outfits in all their ’80s glory, Princess Diana has no shortage of style inspiration. Whether the Princess of Wales was heading to a speaking engagement, meeting foreign leaders or heading to the gym, she always looked incredible. I’ve rounded up 29 of her absolute best ensembles, so you can really get a full glimpse of the sartorial genius that was Princess Diana.
Shutterstock.
1. Princess Diana, Royal Tour of Wales, 1982
Globe Photos/Mediapunch/Shutterstock.
2. Princess Diana, 1984
Mike Forster/Daily Mail/Shutterstock.
3. Princess Diana, Charity Premiere of Apollo 13, 1995
Globe Photos/Mediapunch/Shutterstock.
4. Princess Diana
Photonews Scotland/Shutterstock.
5. Princess Diana, Braemar Games, 1981
Steve Wood/Shutterstock.
6. Princess Diana, 1980
Les Wilson/Shutterstock.
7. Princess Diana, Sandown Park Racecourse, 1981
Shutterstock.
8. Princess Diana, Royal Academy, 1981
Richard Young/Shutterstock.
9. Princess Diana, Polo Match, 1982
Nj/Shutterstock.
10. Princess Diana
Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock.
11. Princess Diana, Park Lane Fair, 1983
Shutterstock.
12. Princess Diana, Lisson Grove Health Center, 1984
Bryn Colton/Shutterstock.
13. Princess Diana, Pre-Honeymoon at Balmoral Castle, 1981
Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock.
14. Princess Diana, Doulton Factory, 1984
Shutterstock.
15. Princess Diana, Tour of Japan, 1986
Brendan Beirne/Shutterstock.
16. Princess Diana, Polo at Windsor, 1986
David Levenson/Shutterstock.
17. Princess Diana, Tour of the Gulf States, 1986
David Hartley/Shutterstock.
18. Princess Diana, Passing Out Parade Ceremony at Sandhurst Military Academy, 1987
David Levenson/Shutterstock.
19. Princess Diana, Tour of Spain, 1987
Tim Clarke/Shutterstock.
20. Princess Diana, out and about in London, 1994
Kip Rano/Shutterstock.
21. Princess Diana, 1981
Reginald Davis/Shutterstock.
22. Princess Diana, Buckingham Palace
Mike Forster/Daily Mail/Shutterstock.
23. Princess Diana, Argentina, 1995
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock.
24. Princess Diana, Bosnia, 1997
Mike Forster/Daily Mail/Shutterstock.
25. Princess Diana, Visit to Japan, 1995
Mike Forster/Daily Mail/Shutterstock.
26. Princess Diana, Taking Prince Harry to school, 1992
Alan Davidson/Shutterstock.
27. Princess Diana, National Gallery of Art in Washington, 1985
Mike Forster/Daily Mail/Shutterstock.
28. Princess Diana, Petit Palais Dinner in Paris, 1995