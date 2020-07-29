Princess Diana’s Niece Lady Amelia Spencer Is Engaged to Her Boyfriend of 11 Years

Another royal wedding is in the works. Princess Diana’s niece Lady Amelia Spencer is engaged to Greg Mallett, her boyfriend of 11 years. Mallett, 30, a real estate agent and the nephew of South African rugby coach Nick Mallett, proposed to his then-girlfriend, 28, on Wednesday, July 22. He shared the news of their engagement on Monday, July 27, with a photo of the two kissing as Lady Amelia held her fiancé’s face in her hands as she showed off her massive rock.

“So this was the best day of my life. 22nd of July 2020, I asked the love of my life to spend the rest of her life with me and she said YES. Couldn’t be happier and I love you with all my heart @ameliaspencer15,” wrote in the caption.

“I couldn’t love you more. happiest day of my life!” Lady Amelia commented on her soon-to-be husband’s post.

Lady Amelia’s father, Earl Charles Spencer, who’s Princess Diana’s brother, also took to his Twitter on July 27 to celebrate his daughter’s engagement. “So happy for my daughter, Amelia, engaged to her boyfriend of 11 years, Greg – it’s wonderful to hear them both so excited about their future. Sending them both love, and every good wish for their life together. I love that Greg asked my blessing before proposing. Very sweet,” he tweeted alongside a photo of Lady Amelia and Mallett.

Lady Amelia’s engagement comes less than a year after her older sister, Lady Kitty Spencer, 29, got engaged to entrepreneur Michael Lewis, 61. “Michael proposed to Kitty before Christmas,” a source told The Daily Mail in January 2020. “She’s been in Cape Town for the holidays and told her mother and the rest of the family. Michael is loved by all of them. Despite his wealth, he’s very humble and low key.”

In a 2019 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Lady Kitty opened up about how interest in the royal family has increased since her cousin Prince Harry married Meghan Markle in May 2018. “It was definitely unexpected,” she said of how her social media following increased after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s nuptials. “[My Instagram followers] went from 17,000 to half a million in one night. I thought I had someone else’s phone when I woke up the next morning.”

She continued, “I had to turn my notifications off because my phone was going to die. [I thought,] ‘Can I still FaceTime my cat and put it on my Stories?'”

Lady Amelia’s engagement also comes after the recent wedding of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The wedding, which was attended by royal family members such as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, was held at Windsor Great Park in Berkshire, England on July 17. Though Princess Beatrice’s cousins, Prince Harry and Prince William, and their wives, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, did not attend, both couples sent their well wishes to the newlyweds. There also reports that Princess Beatrice and Mozzi are ready to start a family soon after their nuptials.

“The couple decided to hold a small private ceremony with their parents and siblings following the postponement of their wedding in May,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement at the time. “The ceremony was attended by Her Majesty The Queen and His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, the couple’s parents and siblings. The Bride was walked down the aisle by her Father. Mr. Mapelli Mozzi’s son Wolfie was best man and pageboy.”