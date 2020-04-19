3 Comfy Looks Worn By Princess Diana That You Can Totally Copy Right Now

Even though pretty much all I wear RN is sweatpants, I still want to look cute. Is that so wrong? And while I normally turn to celebs for formal, night-out outfit ideas, I find I’m stalking their off-duty looks extra-hard to satisfy the athleisure inspo I crave. In particular, while I love Princess Diana’s high-fashion sense of style, it’s her sweatshirt-and-bike-shorts combinations that really win me over. I love a royal that can do it all, and Di made crew socks and chunky trainers look as luxe as a tiara and a ballgown. Props are in order!

When it comes to Princess Diana’s best-ever look, many are quick to reference her extremely pouffy-sleeved wedding dress, or even the iconic Revenge Dress she wore to break hearts (and necks!) following Prince Charles’ confession about infidelity during their marriage. The tea was hot, and the LBD was even hotter! Still, I’m partial to her off-duty looks, when all Di wanted was to get out of the public eye for a few minutes and hit the gym, run errands, etc. These are also the outfits it’s easiest for me to copy—not to mention the most practical options, given that I’m social-distancing from my couch as we speak.

If you feel the same, I highly recommend copying the late Princess Di’s go-to athleisure outfit recipe. Oversized Crewneck + Tight Shorts + White Crew Socks + Chunky Sneakers = Princess-Approved Attire, apparently, and I’m not one to argue with simple math! Yes, you can follow this recipe with clothes in your very own closet, but if you want to go full-on Diana (and honey, who doesn’t?), you can shop the below options expertly-curated by moi. You’re so welcome! Anything for a fellow loungewear-loving Anglophile.

1. Royal Stewardess

Di did NOT have to flex on us in these neon coral bike shorts, but she did. Why, you ask? Because she was not only the Princess of Wales, but the Queen of Fashun. Athleisure fashun, to be precise!

This Fly Virgin Atlantic Lightweight Sweatshirt was made in the likeness of Princess Di’s most-worn crew neck, but I’ll give you bonus points if you manage to track down a real vintage version.

If you live somewhere warmer, you can of course shop the T-shirt version.

Pair either top with the AE Highest-Rise Wide Waistband Bike Short and you’ve officially nailed the look.

Don’t forget to accessorize with Diana’s go-to chunky white crew socks! An essential for all the looks we’ll cover.

She always paired her crew socks with chunky dad trainers, and the Skechers Energy Sneakers are a cute, comfortable option.

2. What, Like It’s Hard?

Elle Woods from Legally Blonde and Princess Di in this sweatshirt are the only two reasons I wanted to attend Harvard growing up (Spoiler alert: I didn’t). Nevertheless, I’m still a fan of this easy look, although I’ve always wondered why everyone else in the photo is looking in the opposite direction. Don’t they know who just walked by?!

I don’t care that I went to Georgetown, I’m still going to rock this Harvard sweatshirt a la Princess Diana.

Princess Diana’s shorts were a lil’ shorter than the average bike short for this look. The AUU High Waist Yoga Shorts are a similar length.

Her sneakers for this outfit aren’t full-on white, and have some black detailing. The Adidas Falcon Trail Running Shoes are definitely a good 2020 equivalent.

3. American Girl

Growing up, I always felt ~so cool~ when I wore anything with the Union Jack on it. I didn’t realize people in the UK wore the American flag in a similar way! Even if they don’t, Diana did, and that’s enough for me. Her stars-and-stripes crewneck isn’t easy to dupe, so I’ve included a few Americana-inspired options below.

This one is, um, a lot. But if Diana says it’s a Do, I’m game to try it!

For a more subtle Americana vibe, I definitely prefer this cute and understated Property of USA Hoodie.

Last but not least, a ‘Merica Spirit Jersey is an even more flattering option that still serves Princess vibes.

Diana swapped her staple black workout shorts for a navy pair for this look, and I love that she committed to that Americana color scheme. This pair by Under Armour should do the trick!

She’s also seen sporting a minimalist black tote bag with this look. If you want to splurge like the ~royalty~ you are, treat yourself to the Kate Spade Large Molly Tote.

If you’d rather safe, another great option is the Nodykka Pebbled Leather Tote Bag.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.