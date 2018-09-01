10 of Princess Diana’s Under-the-Radar Styling Tricks

It’s been more than two decades since Princess Diana passed away, but her memory lives on, especially when it comes to the beauty and fashion trends she popularized. When she was alive, people around the world watched with bated breath as Princess Diana wore the most beautiful clothes and beauty trends. But there are some looks that went under the radar.

From her surprising signature eyeliner color to the brilliant way she multitasked her jewelry, Princess Diana had a one-of-a-kind style that differentiated her from royals past, future and present. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the Princess Di fashion and beauty habits you never noticed. It’s been 21 years since her death, but Princess Diana is still inspiring us. Long live her legacy.