10 of Princess Diana’s Under-the-Radar Styling Tricks

It’s been more than two decades since Princess Diana passed away, but her memory lives on, especially when it comes to the beauty and fashion trends she popularized. When she was alive, people around the world watched with bated breath as Princess Diana wore the most beautiful clothes and beauty trends. But there are some looks that went under the radar.
From her surprising signature eyeliner color to the brilliant way she multitasked her jewelry, Princess Diana had a one-of-a-kind style that differentiated her from royals past, future and present. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the Princess Di fashion and beauty habits you never noticed. It’s been 21 years since her death, but Princess Diana is still inspiring us. Long live her legacy.
Wearing Blue Eyeliner
Diana was a huge rules breaker when it came to eyeliner. In her 20s, the royal was often seen with bright blue eyeliner, which she wore in bold dashes under her eye. However, Diana's fascination with the sky-colored beauty product didn't last very long. As she got older, the blue went away and Diana stuck to more traditional brown and black eyeliners.
Tim Graham/Getty Images.
Never Wearing High Heels
As fans know, Diana stood tall at 5'10'', the same height as Charles, meaning that when they were together, she would rarely wear high heels. Instead of skyscraper stilettos, Diana often opted for shoes with small kitten heels or even flats. To make her look even shorter in pictures, Diana often also chose to sit down or leaned back to create the illusion that she and Charles were the same height even with heels on.
Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images.
Using Her Necklaces as Tiaras
Though Diana has been photographed with a tiara dozens of times, she only wore two: the Spencer Tiara and the Cambridge Lover's Knot. Most of the time, Diana multitasked her jewelry and used necklaces, including chokers, around her forehead as a makeshift crown, such as the diamond necklace she wore here.
Anwar Hussein/Getty Images.
Matching Her Tights to Her Outfits
It's a well-known rule that royal women are prohibited from showing their legs, which is why they're often seen with pantyhose. Diana took the rule to the next level by matching her tights with her outfits. Further, her tights were often custom-made, so they were the exact shade as the cool suits or dresses she was wearing.
Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images.
Wearing Two Watches
Before the age of smartphones, Princess Diana was seen with two watches on one wrist. The fashion moment led to a lot of confusion. (Did she need the time of two different locations?) Though there are reports that Diana was wearing one of Prince Charles's watches as a good luck ritual as he played polo, others claim that one of the watches was a recent gift that Charles gave to Diana, with her first watch being her old one. Whatever the reason was, Diana definitely made a fashion statement.
Tim Graham/Getty Images.
Blending Her Tiara into Her Hair
Instead of keeping her tiaras bare, Diana was known to have the base of them wrapped in a blonde-like fabric that matched her hair. Diana was also known to custom-match the fabrics to her hair, so that both the darker and lighter shades of her hair color would blend in with her tiara.
Tim Graham/Getty Images.
Wearing a Necklace with Her Initial
Diana was first seen with her initials necklace, a simple necklace with the letter D, in 1980 before her wedding to Charles. After she got married, the initials necklace was stowed away, with Diana wearing diamonds instead. (She was royal, after all.) However, it did make rare appearances, such as at a polo match in 1985. Turns out, Carrie Bradshaw wasn't the only one who wore her name.
Tim Graham/Getty Images.
Using Clutches to Cover Her Cleavage from Paparazzi
Nowadays, royals, such as Kate Middleton, use clutches to keep their hands busy and avoid shaking hands with people who they do not know. (It's royal tradition to not shake a royal's hand unless they reach out to you first.) But Diana used clutches for a different reason: to cover her cleavage from the paparazzi.
"We used to laugh when we designed what she called her ‘cleavage bags’, little satin clutches which she would cover her cleavage with when she stepped out of cars," one of Diana's favorite designers, Anya Hindmarch once said.
Tim Graham/Getty Images.
Wearing a Charm Bracelet with Her Sons' Initials
Diana wasn't only paying tribute to herself with jewelry. The royal also used her accessories to remember her sons, as seen by this charm bracelet. The bracelet was originally given to Diana as a gift from Charles, who gave her a new charm for each of their anniversaries. Among those charms were the initials of her son: a W for William and an H for Harry. However, Diana was rarely seen wearing the bracelet, as she was afraid of losing it.
Tim Graham/Getty Images.
Never Wearing Chanel After Her Divorce
Diana was a huge fan of Chanel before her divorce from Charles. After Charles's affair with Camilla became public, Diana was almost never seen in Chanel, which many believe to be because of Chanel's double C logo. The logo includes two Cs interlocking, which some believe made Diana think of Charles and Camilla's first initials.
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - FEBRUARY 14: Diana , Princess Of Wales, Opening The New Renal Unit At Great Ormond Street Hospital, London. The Visit Is Also To Celebrate The Variety Club's Gold Heart Day On Valentine's Day And The Hospital Also Celbrates It's 145th Anniversary. Diana's Suit Is By Fashion Designers Chanel. (Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images)