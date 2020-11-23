Princess Diana’s Brother Blocked ‘The Crown’ From Filming Where She’s Buried

Protecting his family. Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer revealed his reaction to The Crown season 4, and he isn’t a fan of how the Netflix series portrayed his late sister.

In an interview with Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh on Sunday, November 22, Charles, one of the Princess of Wales’ three siblings, slammed The Crown for releasing “a lot of conjecture and a lot of invention” about his sister and the British royal family. “You can hang it on fact, but the bits in between are not fact,” said Charles, who is the 9th Earl Spencer.

Charles, who is Princess Diana’s younger brother, then revealed that The Crown asked if the show could film at Althorp, the Spencer family’s ancestral home where Diana was buried in 1997 after she died in a car accident in Paris.

“There is a bit,” Charles said when asked if he experienced “unease” while watching The Crown. “Actually, The Crown asked if they could film at Althorp, and I said obviously not. The worry for me is that people see a program like that and they forget that it is fiction. They assume, especially foreigners, I find Americans tell me they have watched The Crown as if they have taken a history lesson. Well, they haven’t.”

Charles went on to say that he feels “very passionately” to protect his sister and believes he has an obligation to “honor her memory.” “I feel it is my duty to stand up for her when I can,” he said. “She left me, for instance, as guardian of her sons, so I feel there was a trust passed on. And we grew up together. If you grow up with somebody they are still that person — it doesn’t matter what happens to them later.”

Emma Corrin, who plays Princess Diana in The Crown season 4, said on The Tamron Hall Show in November that she understands why the royals and Princess Diana’s family would be “upset” over the show. “It’s a difficult one. I think for everyone in The Crown, we always try and remind everyone that the series that we’re in is fictionalized to a great extent,” Corrin said. “Obviously, it has its roots in reality and in some fact, but [creator] Peter Morgan’s scripts are works of fiction.”

She continued, “I understand why people would be upset because this is history and even with Diana, you know, it’s still very much fresh, I suppose, everything that happened. So I do really understand if people would be upset.”

The Crown season 4 is available to stream on Netflix.