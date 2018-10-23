Every Time Princess Diana Broke Royal Beauty & Fashion Tradition

Like her daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle, Princess Diana was known to break dozens of royal traditions, especially when it came to her beauty and fashion choices. It might be why she was nicknamed the People’s Princess and why her son, Prince Harry, found a wife with a similar attitude toward traditions as her.

From her affinity for blue eyeliner to her habit of wearing colorful nail polish, Princess Diana marched to the beat of her own drum—and didn’t care who disapproved. Ahead, we’ve collected every royal beauty and fashion tradition Princess Di has ever broken. Find out the waves she made in Kensington Palace.