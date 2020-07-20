Princess Beatrice’s Wedding Dress Just Solidified The Princesscore Trend

Scroll To See More Images

I’ve been a fan of dramatic, oversized sleeves ever since Ariel’s puffy-sleeved wedding gown at the end of The Little Mermaid, but Princess Beatrice’s wedding gown is officially my new all-time fave, not to mention proof that the princesscore trend is alive and well in 2020. While I love a leather biker jacket or some combat boots as much as the next gal, a few sweeter, more femme details can really round out a wardrobe and make you feel, well—kinda like a princess, to be frank.

Fashion expert and influencer Belle Bakst coined the term princesscore after puffy-sleeved dresses began to overwhelm her Instagram Explore page. Out of nowhere, it seemed influencers across the country were donning designer cosplay, decked out in tulle and frilly dresses with beautifully bulbous sleeves.

“In the past few seasons, the puff sleeve trend has gone through an evolution,” notes Bakst. “We’ve seen billowy sleeves blouse out lower on the arm—more like bishop sleeves—for the past few seasons, and now they’re sprouting up at the shoulder for a more dramatic, puffy shape.”

Now, it seems even real-life princesses are loving the look. “Just last week, we saw Princess Beatrice add a puff sleeve to her vintage Norman Hartnell dress, once donned by Queen Elizabeth herself,” says Bakst, noting that Beatrice’s take certainly solidifies the trend.

ICYMI, Princess Beatrice quietly married fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at a secret ceremony last week in the most gorgeous royal wedding dress I’ve ever seen, which she actually borrowed and upcycled from Queen Elizabeth II, no big deal. With Beatrice on board, the term “princesscore” feels especially fitting.

Princess Beatrice’s ivory dress featured Peau De Soie taffeta and Duchess satin, and the sleeves were a 2020 upgrade to the original silhouette. Swipe through the above Instagram post for a look at the gown in its OG glory (on the queen herself!) to see just how badly Beatrice must’ve wanted puffy, sheer sleeves. You’d never know the princesscore sleeve wasn’t part of the original gown unless you saw the throwback photo, though, because the look is nothing short of stunning.

While I could talk about Princess Beatrice’s wedding attire for the rest of forever (save yourself and don’t even get me started on the Queen Mary tiara!), right now I’m more invested in the princesscore trend overall. PSA, you don’t need a secret royal wedding to rock the look! An affinity for puffy sleeves is all that’s necessary, and I’ve rounded up a few looks guaranteed to fit into your summer wardrobe perfectly.

Regardless of your age, gender or royal status, you deserve to feel like a princess, so lean into the princesscore vibes and shop the looks below from brands like LoveShackFancy, For Love & Lemons and more.

1. Robles Linen Minidress

The Reformation Robles Linen Minidress is the sweetest daytime dress, with princesscore sleeves and a ruched bust for a flattering neckline.

2. Floral Open Back Midi Dress

The Floral Open Back Midi Dress is my number one princesscore pick for a picnic date. Flirty, comfy and cute AF. You can’t beat it!

3. Off-The-Shoulder Short Sleeve Dress

This plus-size Off-The-Shoulder Short Sleeve Dress is the perfect Little White Dress for summer, and the detailing on the puff sleeves makes it even more appealing.

4. Versilla Mini Dress

The Versilla Mini Dress from the For Love & Lemons line with Victoria’s Secret is just begging for a date night out. Plus, that summery sorbet colorway just does it for me. You know?

5. Corrin Dress

The OPT Corrin Dress looks super formal, but it’s actually made from stretch eyelet, so it’s hella comfy. The princess look without a constricting corset? Yes, please.

6. Mimosa Maxi Dress

Consider the Mimosa Maxi Dress your new go-to Sunday brunch look. The sheer orange gingham and midi length pair perfectly with these puffy princesscore sleeves.

7. A Little Romance Dress

Babydoll silhouettes are also a major trend right now, so the A Little Romance Puff Sleeve Mini Dress is about as on-point as it gets.

8. Square Neck Shirred Mini Dress

The Square Neck Shirred Mini Dress by Never Fully Dressed via ASOS is proof you don’t have to pair puffy sleeves with a billowing silhouette. This shirred body con bodice and ruffle just below the knee is just as dreamy.

9. Kimbra Silk Dress

The Kimbra Silk Dress by LoveShackFancy is sweet as pie, and the cinched waistline ensures you won’t get lost in a sea of pink frills.

10. Charlotte Mini Dress

The Charlotte Mini Dress by Faithfull The Brand features a scoop neckline, shirred bodice and the sleeves of my wildest princesscore dreams. I love the little ruffle at the bottom of each sleeve for added puff!

11. Hannah Dress

The Hannah Dress by Cleobella gives me princesscore nightgown vibes, only you can absolutely wear it all damn day. Personally, I know I plan to.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.