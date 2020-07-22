Princess Beatrice ‘Can’t Wait’ to Have a Royal Baby With Husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Next steps. Princess Beatrice “can’t wait” for a baby with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi after their wedding on Friday, July 17. A source told Us Weekly on Wednesday, July 22, that Princess Beatrice wants to start a family with her husband ASAP and hopes that she’ll become pregnant later this year.

“Bea can’t wait to have kids of her own,” the insider told Us Weekly. “She’s planning to start a family with Edo very soon and is hoping it’ll happen this year.”

Princess Beatrice married Edoardo, a British property developer, on Friday at Windsor Great Park in Berkshire England. The ceremony was attended by Princess Beatrice’s grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, her parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, and her younger sister, Princess Eugenie, among other royal family members. Princes Beatrice’s cousins, Prince William and Prince Harry, and their respective wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, did not attend the ceremony because the princess and Edoardo wanted to keep the guest list and wedding as small as possible to keep their attendees safe and healthy, according to Buckingham Palace.

“The couple decided to hold a small private ceremony with their parents and siblings following the postponement of their wedding in May,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement at the time. “The ceremony was attended by Her Majesty The Queen and His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, the couple’s parents and siblings. The Bride was walked down the aisle by her Father. Mr. Mapelli Mozzi’s son Wolfie was best man and pageboy.”

Though Princess Beatrice and Edoardo originally planned to marry in May, the couple postponed their wedding until July because of the current health crisis. “Princess Beatrice and Mr. Mapelli Mozzi are very much looking forward to getting married but are equally aware of the need to avoid undertaking any unnecessary risks in the current circumstances,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement at the time.

The palace noted that the couple was concerned about “both the well-being of older family members and large gatherings of people” and “carefully consider[ing] government advice before deciding whether a private marriage might take place amongst a small group of family and friends.”

As for what she wore for the big day, it’s confirmed that Princess Beatrice’s wedding dress was a hand-me-down from Queen Elizabeth II. Princess Beatrice’s wedding gown was a vintage ivory Peau de Soie taffeta gown by Norman Hartnell, who also designed the Queen’s wedding gown in 1947. But her wedding dress wasn’t the only piece of clothing that Princess Beatrice borrowed from her grandmother. The bride also wore a diamond tiara that was first owned by Queen Mary and was later worn by Queen Elizabeth II on her wedding day. The tiara was also worn by Queen Elizabeth II’s daughter, Princess Anne, when she married in 1973.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo dated for almost two years before he proposed to her in September 2019. “We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married,” the couple said in a statement at the time. “We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.”