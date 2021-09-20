Here’s Why Princess Beatrice’s Baby Will Have a Royal Title—But Princess Eugenie’s Son Won’t

While it’s often the case that royal babies receive a title from the British royal family, there’s a possibility that Princess Beatrice’s baby’s title could come from someplace else—and this has to do with the child’s father, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Princess Beatrice’s baby girl, who was born on Saturday, September 18, may receive a title as countess or noblewoman thanks to her dad’s Italian heritage. Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo belongs to the Italian royal House of Savoy through his father, Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi. As the count’s eldest son, Edoardo is set to inherit the family’s 18th-century Villa Mapelli Mozzi palace in northern Italy. This means his children are also eligible to inherit the titles of Italian aristocracy.

As Edoardo’s father previously told The Daily Mail, “Edoardo is the only male descendent taking the family into the next generation. He is a count—his wife will be a countess automatically and any of their children will be counts or nobile donna.”

If Princess Beatrice’s baby accepts the title of countess, it would set her apart from her cousin, Princess Eugenie’s son, who did not receive a royal title when he was born. Eugenie welcomed her baby boy in February 2021 with her husband, Jack Brooksbank. Traditionally, titles in the U.K. are passed down from the father’s side of the family—and given that baby Brooksbank’s father is a commoner, he wasn’t set to receive a royal title. (The only way he could receive a royal title would be if his great-grandmother, the Queen, bestowed an earldom on Princess Eugenie’s husband—an act that typically would have occurred on their wedding day.)

Buckingham Palace announced in a statement on Monday, September 20, that Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed their first child together two days earlier on Saturday, September 18. The Princess of York gave birth to her daughter, who weighed 6 pounds and 2 ounces, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London, per the statement.

The palace also confirmed that the newborn’s great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and grandparents Prince Andrew and Sarah, the Duchess of York, along with her grandparents and great-grandparents on her father’s side, have already had time to enjoy the news of her birth privately. “The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news,” the palace’s statement read.

It continued, “The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf.” Christopher, whose nickname is Wolfie, is Princess Beatrice’s stepson. Edoardo shares joint custody of Wolfie with his ex-fiancee, Dara Huang.