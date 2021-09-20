Princess Beatrice Just Gave Birth to a Baby Girl—Here Are the Chances She’ll Be Named After a Royal

Royal followers are already curious to find out Princess Beatrice’s baby’s name after hearing the news that the princess and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, welcomed a baby girl together after one year of marriage.

The couple, who got married in July 2020, announced the birth of their daughter on September 18, 2021. While they did not reveal their daughter’s name at the time, there are already theories as to what Princess Beatrice’s baby’s name could be. So far, all bets are pointing to the name Matilda as a top contender for Princess Beatrice’s baby. Names such as Florence, Arabella and Cecelia have also made the list on betting site Ladbrokes, along with Francesca and Elizabeth following close behind.

In a report published on Monday, September 20, Ladbrokes’ Head of PR Jessica O’Reilly told People that many are predicting that Princess of York’s daughter will not receive a traditional royal name. “It should come as no surprise to see that punters are backing slightly more unusual names for the new royal baby given Beatrice and her sister’s monikers,” O’Reilly said. “Matilda and Florence are proving popular names at the top of the betting, along with other Italian-inspired choices such as Arabella and Giovanna.” Princess Beatrice’s husband, for his part, belongs to the Italian royal House of Savoy.

Princess Beatrice confirmed the news of her daughter’s arrival in a tweet on September 18, writing, “So delighted to share the news of the safe arrival of our daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London. Thank you to the Midwife team and everyone at the hospital for their wonderful care.”

Buckingham Palace also confirmed that the newborn’s great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and grandparents Prince Andrew and Sarah, the Duchess of York, along with her grandparents and great-grandparents on her father’s side, are already celebrating the news of her arrival. “The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news,” the palace’s statement read.

It continued, “The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf.” Christopher, whose nickname is Wolfie, is Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo’s first son, who he shares joint custody of with his ex-fiancee Dara Huang.

Princess Beatrice’s younger sister, Princess Eugenie, also congratulated the new mom on Instagram. “To my dearest Beabea and Edo,” Eugenie began, “Congratulations on your new angel. I can’t wait to meet her and I’m so proud of you. We’re going to have so much fun watching our children grow up. Love Euge.” Princess Eugenie, who welcomed her first child earlier this year with husband Jack Brooksbank, added, “To my new niece, ⁣I love you already and think you’re just awesome from the photos.. we’re going to have so much fun ⁣together. Love your Auntie Euge.”