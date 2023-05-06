Princess Anne’s Net Worth Shows Her Devotion To 11,000 Appearances As A Royal

A loving daughter. As the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Princess Anne’s net worth holds up to her adventurous reputation. She is the second child of Queen Elizabeth II and the younger sibling of King Charles.

After her mother’s coronation and rise to power, Princess Anne became a celebrated Equestrian and won the individual title at the European Eventing Championship at the age of 21. She also became the first person in the Royal Family to compete in the Olympics.

So what is Princess Anne’s net worth? Read more to find out.

What is Princess Anne’s net worth?

What is Princess Anne’s net worth? Princess Anne’s net worth is estimated to be around $10 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. She married Mark Phillips in 1973 and they eventually divorced in 1992. She later marred Timothy Laurence in a private ceremony in the same year.

Her older brother King Charles’ net worth is, in comparison, $600 million. According to Forbes, Charles inherited the Queen’s $500 million in personal assets after her death. Those assets include her personal investments, art collection, jewelry, rare stamps and real estate holdings, which include Sandringham House in Norfolk, England, and the Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, where the Queen died. Charles also inherited the Queen’s $70 million in assets from the Queen Mother, which included a stamp collection, fine china, jewels, horses, and even a valuable Faberge egg collection and paintings from artists like Monet, Nash and Carl Fabergé. Charles also didn’t have to pay an inheritance tax on his inheritance from the Queen due to an a 1993 agreement between the British royal family and former Prime Minister John Major. Under the agreement, inheritances from sovereign to sovereign is exempt from the United Kingdom’s 40-percent inheritance tax. The agreement was created to avoid the erosion of the British royal family’s wealth.

According to i24 News, Prince Edward, as well as his siblings Prince Andrew and Princess Anne, will inherit a share of the Sovereign Grant, which is now owned by their oldest brother, King Charles III, though the exact amount of his share isn’t known. She is the only child to accompany every leg of the Queen’s final journey from Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where the Queen passed, to her final resting place beneath St. Georges Chapel in Windsor.

Princess Anne revealed in a post on the British royal family’s official Instagram account in September 2022 that she was with the Queen in the last 24 hours of her life, which she called an “honor” and a “privilege.” “I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother’s life,” she wrote at the time. “It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys. Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting. We will all share unique memories. I offer my thanks to each and every one who share our sense of loss.” Princess Anne continued, “We may have been reminded how much of her presence and contribution to our national identity we took for granted. I am also so grateful for the support and understanding offered to my dear brother Charles as he accepts the added responsibilities of The Monarch. To my mother, The Queen, thank you.”

The Queen’s death was announced at 6:41 p.m. London time on the British royal family’s official Twitter account. “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” Buckingham Palace’s statement read. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.” Newsweek’s Chief Royal Correspondent Jack Royston told True Royalty TV in September 2022 that Charles only learned of his mother’s health shortly before the public.

In her early career, Anne was an awarded equestrian and she finished fourth at the Rushall Horse Trials in 1971. She became the first British royal to win the European gold medal and also met her first husband Mark Phillips through the sport. At the 1976 Montreal Olympics, she pushed through a concussion to finish one of her courses.

Her daughter Zara Tindall followed in her mother’s footsteps and also won a silver medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics for the British Equestrian team. She called her mother a “role model.” “Whether it was the horses or sailing or traveling or the people we met along the way, I was very lucky to meet incredible people which then you learn more from as you go along through life.” She continued, “I definitely remember having a lot of fun and being able to experience a lot of things. I’m very lucky that my parents were able to do that for us or whatever they were involved in.”

On what legacy she wants her mom to have, she said her mom should be recognized “for being hard working and respectful and loyal and a good mum,” with “some success in there and influencing the younger generations, as well.”

As of 2023, Princess Anne has patronage over 300 charities such as the Royal National Children’s Foundation since 2002. She has put in over 11,000 appearances since that year—which is a record for any living royal. She served as president of Save The Children from 1970 to 2017 and president of BAFTA from 1973 to 2001. She took over her grandmother’s place as Chancellor of the University of London.

In a rare interview with CBC News: The National, Anne gave her opinions about the stance of the Royal Family among anti-monarchy sentiments. “It is perfectly true that it is a moment where you need to have that discussion but I would just underline that the monarchy provides, with the constitution, a degree of long-term stability that is actually quite hard to come by any other way,” she said, acknowledging the issue.

