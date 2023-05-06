Princess Anne’s Children Call Her A ‘Role Model’ & Followed In Her Footsteps

Following after their mother. If you love Queen Elizabeth’s only daughter, you might be wondering about what’s the deal with Princess Anne’s children.

Princess Anne married her first husband Mark Phillips in 1973 and she was the first of Queen Elizabeth’s children to have kids of her own. She raised her children in a quite normal household and talked about not using titles for them in an interview with Vanity Fair. “I think it was probably easier for them, and I think most people would argue that there are downsides to having titles,” she told the outlet. “So I think that was probably the right thing to do.”

Royal expert Richard Kay told Daily Mail that Princess Anne’s children might be Queen Elizabeth’s favorites among the grandchildren.”She has always been close to Peter and admires the way he and his sister Zara handled themselves as grandchildren of the monarch but without royal titles,” Kay said. “Like William and Harry and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Peter and Zara were children of broken homes, but were somehow more exposed because of Anne’s decision that they should not have titles.

So who are Princess Anne’s children? Read more below to find out.

Who are Princess Anne’s children?

Peter Phillips

Born: November 15, 1977

Peter Phillips is Princess Anne’s first child and Queen Elizabeth’s first grandchild. At the time of his birth, he was fifth in line to the throne. He is currently 17th in the line of succession. He attended the University of Exeter and graduated with a degree in sports science and played in the rugby league. Because he and his sister do not have official titles, he is not considered a working royal. He has two daughters Savannah (born 2010) and Isla (born 2012) with ex-wife Autumn Kelly. They finalized their divorce in 2021 and he is currently dating Lindsay Wallace

In a rare interview, he talked about his childhood with his sister and messing with his cousins Prince Harry and Prince William. “We had great fun growing up on our holidays, going to stay with her at Sandringham, Balmoral and Windsor and we were incredibly lucky to be able to share a lot of our childhood time with her,” he shared. ‘We had a lot of fun and there was a lot of space for kids to run around in and it wasn’t just us, it was the Wales’ [William and Harry] Freddie and Ella Windsor and the Gloucesters,’

Peter is rumored to be Queen Elizabeth’s favorite grandchild. “She thinks Peter especially has inherited the resilience that is so characteristic of Anne,” royal expert Richard Kay said. “She sees him as dependable.” He also added that Prince Philip might have had the same sentiments

On her legacy, he noted, “She’s such an inspiration, not only to the country but to us as a family.” He continued: You know, her work ethic and her dedication is something that I think the whole family has always inspired to, at least get somewhere near.”

Zara Tindall (neé Phillips)

Born: May 15, 1981

Zara Tindall (née Phillips) is Princess Anne’s second child and Queen Elizabeth’s second grandchild. Zara graduated from the University of Exeter. She followed in her mother’s footsteps and became a skilled equestrian. She won a silver medal at the 2012 Olympics as a member of the Great Britain Eventing Team. She married rugby union player Mike Tindall in 2011 and has three children with him: Mia (born 2014), Lena (born 2018) and Lucas (born 2021). She’s currently 20th in line of succession after her brother and his kids.

She called her mother a “role model.” “Whether it was the horses or sailing or traveling or the people we met along the way, I was very lucky to meet incredible people which then you learn more from as you go along through life.” She continued, “I definitely remember having a lot of fun and being able to experience a lot of things. I’m very lucky that my parents were able to do that for us or whatever they were involved in.”

On what legacy she wants her mom to have, Zara said her mom should be recognized “for being hard working and respectful and loyal and a good mum,” with “some success in there and influencing the younger generations, as well.”

Like her mother, she has also been banned from driving because of a severe car crash in 2000. However, her mother commends her hard work in the sport and felt proud to award her medal in the 2012 Olympics. “Her father had been a successful equestrian and won a lot more medals [than I] so you do slightly wonder if having two parents who’ve been in that situation helped,” Princess Anne told Vanity Fair. “Zara was always a natural and it was really a question of whether she felt that was something she really wanted to do, and she did and she was very thorough and applied herself to it. So she was quite rightly very successful.”

Zara is also an excellent mother and gave her advice to Hello on raising her own children. “I think there’s a lot of juggling going on, I think trying to fit everything in can be a real struggle, I don’t think it’s just me but what you do find hard as a mother with kids [is]trying to make sure that you spend the right amount of time and quality time with the kids as well as have a career and fit everything in around it is something that you think about every day.” Her husband said of her parenting skills, “She punishes herself for going to work because she doesn’t want to leave them, I take my hat off to all women out there.”

