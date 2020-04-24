Prince William Had the Best Joke About Why He’s Not Watching ‘Tiger King’

It’s been more than a month since the world has been in quarantine, and by now, everyone has seen Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness. Well, everyone except for the Duke of Cambridge. Why hasn’t Prince William seen Tiger King on Netflix yet? He has a fair reason!

The Duke of Cambridge was featured in a skit with actor Stephen Fry for BBC One’s charity special, The Big Night In, on Thursday, April 23, where he was asked about what he’s been up to since quarantine started. “Have you seen anything good on TV?” William asked Fry. “It’s hell without EastEnders.” For those who don’t know, EastEnders is a popular British soap opera that has had to shut down production due to the current health crisis.

When Fry asked if William has seen Tiger King, the Duke of Cambridge was quick to respond, “Yes, I tend to avoid shows about royalty.” Mic. Dropped.

As viewers know, the eight-episode docuseries, which was released in March, follows the rise and fall of Joe Exotic, the founder of Oklahoma’s Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, who was sentenced to 22 years in prison in January for murder-for-hire and animal abuse. Since its premiere, Tiger King has been one of Netflix’s most-watched shows of the year. Despite its title, however, the show is not about a real king. Instead, it dives into the controversy around the private ownership of exotic cats in the United States. While the show has been watched by everyone and their moms, it seems like Prince William isn’t interested.

As for other updates to the Duke of Cambridge’s life since quarantine started, William told Fry that homeschooling his four children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis (who he shares with his wife Kate Middleton)—has been a “bit of nightmare really.” He also joked about how he’s not the best at “complicated stuff Zoom” now that he’s had to do all of his meetings online. Same, William, same.