Prince William Is Pissed Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Quit the Royal Family on Kate Middleton’s Birthday

January 9, 2020 marks the Duchess of Cambridge’s 38th birthday, but unfortunately, the big day was overshadowed by other royal family news. Apparently, Prince William slammed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for quitting the royal family on Kate Middleton’s birthday, and it doesn’t sound pretty. A source told Us Weekly that William was “blindsided” by Meghan and Harry’s announcement that they plan to move to North America and take a “step back” as senior members of the royal family.

“Harry and Meghan rubbed salt into the wounds by making the huge announcement a day before Kate’s birthday,” the insider said. “It hasn’t gone down well with William.”

According to TMZ, William isn’t the only royal family member to be pissed at Meghan and Harry. Sources told the site that Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles are also displeased with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their ill-timed announcement. TMZ reports that Meghan and Harry were told by Queen Elizabeth II to hold off their announcement until after Kate’s birthday, but chose not to. Now, they will be receiving some sort of punishment, per TMZ’s sources.

TMZ also published a photo of Kate on her 38th birthday. The picture features the Duchess of Cambridge with a serious look on her face as she drives into Kensington Palace. The snap is def different from the smiley Instagram post the royal family shared.

A day before Kate’s birthday, Meghan and Harry announced on their Instagram that they decided to retire part-time from the royal family and move to North America. The news came amid rumors that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had plans to move to Canada with their 6-month-old son Archie.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the couple wrote on Instagram. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.”

The statement continued, “This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.”

We wish the best for Meghan and Harry. But what will happen to their royal titles?!