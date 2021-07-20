Here’s How William Reacted to Harry’s Book News After Months of Him Talking ‘Bad’ About the Royals

A big shock. Prince William’s response to Prince Harry’s book news was “concern” about what his younger brother will reveal about him and the rest of the British royal family.

The Duke of Sussex confirmed in a statement on Monday, July 19, that he’s publishing a tell-all with Penguin Random House in late 2022. “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become,” he said. “I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”

A source told Us Weekly at the time that the royals, especially William and Prince Charles, are “shaken” by news of Harry’s upcoming memoir. “The royal family is shaken up about the book,” the insider said. The source added that William and Charles are “particularly concerned about what Harry will reveal” after Harry’s recent interviews about the royals, which were “bad enough.”

According to the publisher’s description of Harry’s book, the memoir “the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape” him. The description continues, “Prince Harry will offer an honest and captivating personal portrait, one that shows readers that behind everything they think they know lies an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story.”

A source told Page Six, which was the first to report the Duke of Sussex’s memoir, that Charles was “surprised” when Harry announced his new book. “No one knew,” the insider said. “There was chaos when the Page Six story came out.” However, Harry denies that he didn’t tell his family about the tell-all. A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, told People in a statement on Tuesday, July 20, that he told the royals about the book “very recently” but didn’t think he’d need “permission” from Buckingham Palace to publish the memoir.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment, telling People in a statement, “Any clarification about the book would be a question for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

Harry confirmed in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in March that his relationship with Charles and William has been tense ever since he and Meghan left the royal family and moved to North America at the end of 2019. During Harry’s interview with Oprah, he claimed that William and Charles were too “trapped” by the royal family to see the truth. “I am part of the system with them, I always have been, but I guess — and I’m very aware of this — my brother can’t leave that system, but I have,” Harry said. “My father and my brother are trapped. They don’t get to leave, and I have huge compassion for that.”

