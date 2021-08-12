Prince William Is ‘Concerned’ Prince Andrew’s Scandal Is Causing Too Much ‘Turmoil’ for the Queen

Now that his uncle has been hit with a civil sexual abuse lawsuit, royal insiders are revealing Prince William’s response to Prince Andrew’s Jeffrey Epstein scandal. The Duke of Cambridge and his father, Prince Charles, are “increasingly concerned” by the allegations—and they’re particularly worried about how the disturbing news might “affect” the Queen, according to a new report by The Mirror.

Prince William, 39, is said to be putting forth a “united” front with his father Prince Charles, 72, following the latest developments in Prince Andrew’s sexual abuse allegations. According to an insider who spoke to The Mirror on Thursday, August 12, the duke and the Prince of Wales are “exasperated” by the situation and agree that “there will never be a return to public life for Andrew.” A separate source echoed this sentiment earlier on Thursday, telling the Times of London that while Charles “loves his brother” and has “sympathy” for him he “long ago concluded that it is probably an unsolvable problem.” According to the insider, Andrew’s scandal has only caused “unwelcome reputational damage to the institution” of the monarchy.

Now, these concerns have only been further cemented by a recent lawsuit lodged in the United States by Andrew’s accuser, Virginia Roberts Giuffre. On Monday, August 9, Giuffre launched a civil suit against the Queen’s son for allegedly sexually assaulting her on multiple occasions when she was a teenager, after being purportedly sexually trafficked by financier Jeffrey Epstein, who died in prison in 2019.

Not only do Prince William and Charles have “serious and growing doubts about the way such serious allegations have been dealt with by Andrew and his legal team,” according to the Mirror’s source, the pair are also “concerned” about the way this lengthy saga might impact the Queen after an already tumultuous time for the royal family. An insider claims that “they, along with members, are undoubtedly increasingly concerned about the affect all of this turmoil could have on the Queen.”

“She has been through a great deal over many, many recent months and this is once again a most unwelcome distraction,” the insider adds, likely referring to events such as Meghan and Harry’s royal exit in 2020, the ongoing health crisis, and the death of her husband Prince Philip in April 2021.