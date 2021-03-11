Prince William & Harry Are Officially Speaking Again After His Bombshell Oprah Interview

Ever since it aired, viewers have been curious about Prince William’s response to Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview. Well, less than a week since their tell-all, the Duke of Cambridge has finally decided to speak about it to the public—but privately, he’s still hoping to have a “heart-to-heart” with Harry, Page Six reports.

Prince William, 38, and his younger brother Prince Harry, 36, are reportedly on speaking terms again following the bombshell interview. “They have opened communication channels,” a UK source told The New York Post’s Page Six on Thursday, March 11. This revelation follows William’s earlier admission on Thursday morning that he had not yet spoken to Harry. A Sky News reporter asked the duke if he and his brother had talked following the interview, to which William responded, “No, I haven’t spoken to him yet, but I will do.”

During his interview with his wife, Meghan Markle, 39, the Duke of Sussex described his brother as being “trapped” within the royal institution. “I was trapped, but I didn’t know I was trapped,” Harry told Oprah on Sunday, March 7. “My father [Prince Charles] and my brother, they are trapped. They don’t get to leave. And I have huge compassion for that.” The former military pilot also revealed that he and his brother have been keeping their distance for the time being.

“As I said before, I love William to bits,” Harry explained. “We’ve been through hell together and we have a shared experience but we are on different paths. The relationship is space at the moment and time heals all things, hopefully.”

Meghan and Harry made many other intense revelations during their tell-all—including an allegation that a member of the royal family once expressed “concerns” about Archie’s skin color before he was born. Prince William was asked about the allegation during his outing with Kate Middleton, 39, on Thursday. The Sky News reporter, Inzamam Rashid, questioned him: “Is the royal family a racist family?” The Duke of Cambridge replied, “We’re very much not a racist family.”

A day before the Cambridges were questioned by the press, sources told Us Weekly that they were in “total shock” to hear that a royal had “concerns” about how “dark” Archie’s skin could be.

“William and Kate were in total shock after hearing what Meghan and Harry said,” an insider told the site. “What shocked them the most was Meghan’s suicidal thoughts and their quotes on a royal family member mentioning Archie’s skin color. William and Kate knew about some of their troubles with palace aides, but nothing to this extent.”