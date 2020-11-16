Prince William Thinks ‘The Crown’ ‘Exploited’ His Dad’s Affair With Princess Diana & Camilla

Not a fan. Prince William’s reaction to The Crown season 4 was revealed, and he’s not a fan of how the Netflix show portrayed his dad Prince Charles’ relationship with Princess Diana and Camilla Parker Bowles.

A source told The Daily Mail on Saturday, November 14, that Prince William and other members of the British royal family think that the Netflix show‘s fourth season—which premiered on Sunday, November 15, and covers Charles’ marriage with Diana—”exploited” his parents’ real-life relationship. “This is drama and entertainment for commercial ends being made with no regard to the actual people involved who are having their lives hijacked and exploited,” a source close to Prince Charles told The Daily Mail.

The insider continued, “In this case, it’s dragging up things that happened during very difficult times 25 or 30 years ago without a thought for anyone’s feelings. That isn’t right or fair, particularly when so many of the things being depicted don’t represent the truth.”

The insider went on to slam the series for how it portrayed the Prince of Wales’ affair with the Duchess of Cornwall. As royal followers know, Charles and Diana were married from 1981 to 1996. Charles remarried with Camilla in 2005 after years of rumors that he and Camilla had an extramarital affair while Charles was married to Diana.

“The new series paints the Prince and Duchess in a very unflattering light but at least at the start of reality shows like The Only Way Is Essex they admit that some scenes have been invented for entertainment,” The Daily Mail’s source said. “There is no sense of telling carefully nuanced stories—it’s all very two-dimensional. This is trolling with a Hollywood budget. The public shouldn’t be fooled into thinking this is an accurate portrayal of what really happened.”

The source continued, “The Duke of Cambridge is none too pleased with it. He feels that both his parents are being exploited and being presented in a false, simplistic way to make money.”

Given the royal family’s negative opinions of The Crown, William’s brother, Prince Harry, is in an interesting position, considering he and his wife, Meghan Markle, signed a multi-year deal with Netflix in September. “There are raised eyebrows about Harry taking millions from the company that’s behind all this,” The Daily Mail’s source said. “After all where do much of Netflix’s profits come from? The Crown.”

The Crown season 4 is available to stream on Netflix.